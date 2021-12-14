Westmont Hilltop built a four-goal lead and held off a comeback attempt by rival Bishop McCort Catholic, as the Hilltoppers knocked the Crimson Crushers from the unbeaten ranks, 7-4, on Tuesday night at 1st Summit Arena.
Anthony Marano scored two goals and had four points, and Nicholas Rozich and Landrey Burnheimer each had two goals for Westmont Hilltop, which is 7-1-0 in the Laurel Mountain Hockey League. Alexander Crespo also had a goal.
Bishop McCort Catholic, also 7-1-0, had goals by Matthew Ribblett, Lukas Cascino, Brennan Karalfa and Vitaliy Ulianov.
According to the LMHL standings over the past two seasons, Bishop McCort had won 20 straight regular-season contests after going 13-0-0 in 2020-21.
Westmont Hilltop built a 2-0 first-period advantage as Rozich netted a pair of goals at 7:01 and 12:12. Aiden Rice assisted on both goals, and Kyle Replogle had an assist on the second.
Bishop McCort’s Ribblett scored with assists by Karalfa and Cascino only 1:04 into the second period. But the Hilltoppers netted the next three goals to lead 5-1.
Marano scored at 4:49, Crespo converted a power play at 6:01 and Burnheimer scored at 13:13.
The Crimson Crushers made it 5-2 on Ulianov’s goal at 13:47.
The high-scoring affair continued in the final period. Bishop McCort’s Cascino converted on a power play 48 seconds into the period to set a 5-3 score.
But Westmont Hilltop’s Marano answered on the man advantage at 5:02 to reestablish the three-goal margin.
Only 12 seconds later, Bishop McCort’s Karalfa found the net to make it 6-4. Westmont’s Burnheimer scored at 11:04 to push the margin back to three.
Westmont Hilltop goaltender Ian Amaranto stopped 36 of 40 shots he faced. Bishop McCort Catholic netminder Stephen Sanders had 29 saves on 36 shots.
