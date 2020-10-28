Alex Crespo scored a pair of goals and Will Gerow had a shutout as Westmont Hilltop edged Richland 2-0 in Tuesday night’s District 6 Class AA boys soccer quarterfinal round.
Crespo’s second goal with only 9:44 remaining provided the third-seeded Hilltoppers some cushion against the sixth-seeded Rams at Trojan Stadium.
“We just came into this game like it was a normal game,” Crespo said. “We wanted to come out on our ‘A’ game. We came out strong. We came out fast. We never let up the pressure. We just wanted to play our very best and move on to the next round.”
Westmont Hilltop will face second-seeded Penns Valley in the semifinal round on Monday at a site and time to be announced. Penns Valley beat seventh-seeded Philipsburg-Osceola 3-0 on Tuesday.
“Collectively we’re coming together all at the right time,” said Hilltoppers coach Jason Hughes. “We’re on the same page and ready to hit the playoffs on the ground running.”
Westmont Hilltop recorded its fourth straight shutout.
In fact, the Hilltoppers have held opponents scoreless five times in the past six games while going 6-0 and posting a 25-1 cumulative scoring advantage since Oct. 13.
“Westmont is a good team,” Richland coach Chad Duryea said. “The difference was they won the 50-50 balls, which controlled the tempo of the game. They’re well-coached.
“I thought our guys battled, but ultimately we couldn’t connect that last pass to keep creating dangerous situations in there.”
Crespo scored 8 minutes, 44 seconds into the opening half after the Hilltoppers created an excellent scoring opportunity in the box and the sophomore playmaker converted.
“Quick passes back and forth. Team chemistry. Just knowing each other all season and playing together,” Crespo said. “It’s mainly just communication and knowing where each other are. Connor Oechslin set me up on both of them.”
The Hilltoppers executed once the opportunity arose.
“First goal was a nice chain of events. It came down the left side, one or two passes, limited touches on the ball,” Hughes said. “Crespo made a great run and buried it home.”
Both Gerow and Richland junior goalkeeper Austin Syfert had strong games behind their respective defenses throughout the playoff match.
“Austin Syfert for us has been a rock all year,” Duryea said. “It starts with his voice and he can make the big saves. He made some big saves tonight to keep the game low-scoring.
“I’m proud of my guys. Westmont’s a good team. We’re looking forward to getting back after it.”
Crespo finally padded the margin with 9:44 remaining in the second half.
“That was big. That gave us a big lead,” Crespo said. “We knew that really took them down, having 10 minutes left in the second half. It gave us that advantage.”
Hughes agreed with that assessment.
“It was a sigh of relief because Richland was starting to gain a little bit of steam,” Hughes said. “It was the later part of the game, 1-0. Anything is possible in these playoffs. It was nice for him to get that goal to seal the win.”
Westmont Hilltop improved to 13-2, while Richland closed at 6-6-2.
“Hats off to Richland,” Hughes said. “They’re a young program and they’re headed in the right direction.”
The Rams lineup was predominantly filled by underclassmen.
“We have one senior, Cullen O’Dowd, our captain who we love and we’re going to miss,” Duryea said. “But we’re excited also for the future. We have a really young team and we’re looking forward to the things we can do.”
