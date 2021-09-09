JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Sparked by three goals late in the first half, the Westmont Hilltop boys opened their season on a positive note as they topped visiting Central Cambria 4-1 on Thursday at Memorial Field.
The Red Devils played almost the entirety of the match down a man when a straight red card was issued for a challenge from behind in the 6-yard box as Zach Zagorski was on a breakaway and had already moved past goalkeeper Ethan Kubat.
While the Hilltoppers were able to tilt the game into their attacking third for almost the whole first half, it took a while for chances to become goals thanks to Kubat’s play in net along with a reluctance to let shots fly.
“First game, I kind of figured that those jitters were going to be there,” Westmont Hilltop coach Jason Hughes said. “They just needed some time to get the wind in their sails. They got it and started firing some shots. All in all, it was a pretty good attacking day.”
The Hilltoppers solved Kubat in the 31st minute when Conner Oechslin, who had been taken down in the penalty area, sent a kick from the dot to the keeper’s lower right side.
A minute later, a rebound off a close-range shot from Ian Buday found Liam O’Neil’s boot as he pushed the ball past the goal line.
Buday notched a goal of his own in the 38th minute when a mishandled ball off a Hilltoppers corner kick was sent home by the Westmont Hilltop senior.
“A lot of these kids didn’t start last year,” Hughes said. “For the vast majority of them, it was their first varsity game.
“I knew that it was just a matter of time for them to get their confidence and start pulling the trigger.”
The Red Devils (0-2), gritty all throughout Thursday’s match, went to a more assertive counter-attacking style in the second half. That approach allowed the guests to establish a few more opportunities in their offensive third. Central Cambria finally broke through in the 60th minute when Gavin Kolar collected a ball in a post-corner kick scrum and sent it into the net.
With the score at 3-1, a Hilltoppers turnover led to an eventual one-on-one between Central Cambria’s Ohja Ohja and Westmont Hilltop keeper Yousef Sbeitan, with Ohja’s booming shot beating everything but the post on the shooter’s right.
Sbeitan made five saves on Thursday, four more than the post.
“We were able to make some adjustments at halftime,” Central Cambria coach Jason Zaffuto said. “We had a game plan. They went out and started to execute it, and we got some chances. It almost worked out.”
Oechslin capped the scoring in the 78th minute with an artful strike that bent to the top right corner of the goal. Oechslin, who was falling while unleashing the shot, had possibly the worst view in the house as it beat Kubat, who did stop 15 shots.
“The back of my leg got stepped on, and I just went down,” Oechslin said. “I saw it go toward the goal, but I didn’t know that it went in until everyone started cheering. I was told that it was a nice goal.”
Hughes, who saw the goal, also sees what Oechslin means to the program.
“He’s one of the best players to come through the school,” Hughes said. “He’s a kid who never seems to get tired. He’s always looking at how he can get better and how he can benefit the team. He’s a privilege to have on this squad.”
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
