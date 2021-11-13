SOMERSET, Pa. – His players consoled each other with pats on the back, hand shakes and hugs. The Windber Ramblers also shared a few tears during the postgame program at Somerset High School football field on Friday night.
Veteran Ramblers coach Matt Grohal felt the same pain, as his players and coaches mentally digested the fact that a memorable and historic season suddenly ended.
Westinghouse overcame a pair of 13-point deficits in the second half to take a late lead and then survived a very near miss on a potential game-winning 30-yard field goal attempt by the Ramblers.
The Pittsburgh City League Bulldogs edged Windber 35-34 in the District 5-8 Class 2A title game, handing the WestPAC and Appalachian Bowl-champion Ramblers their first and only loss of the season.
“You talk about the seniors,” said Grohal, who had 11 seniors on Friday night’s roster. “At some point it was going to come to an end. They grew up at my house, all these guys. That’s what I’m going to miss more than anything. These guys have been the heart and soul of this program for so long."
Westinghouse (10-1) will play District 10 champion Farrell next week. Windber finished 10-1 and was very close to remaining in the unbeaten ranks as junior kicker Jordan Wright solidly booted a field goal attempt that easily had the distance. At the end, the football veered a few inches to the right of the goal post.
Windber Athletic Director Steve Slatcoff was in the end zone under the goal posts. Slatcoff said he initially thought the kick might land in the Ramblers’ favor, but it gradually sailed a bit to the right.
It was so close, many Ramblers players on the sideline as well as fans and cheerleaders initially began to celebrate before realizing the officials waved their arms to signal a miss.
“I know it feels bad. This was a team loss,” Grohal said. “It’s not about one kid. We had that fourth-and-short and we didn’t get it. I didn’t feel comfortable giving the ball back knowing we weren’t playing as good a defense as we needed to.
“It was on third-and-short, we dropped a snap. We come up a little bit short (on fourth down).”
Windber led 13-7 at halftime and scored twice in the third quarter to take a 27-14 advantage into the final 12 minutes.
After Westinghouse’s Malik Harris (23 carries, 162 yards) scored a 20-yard touchdown run 5 seconds into the fourth quarter, Windber answered with junior John Shuster’s 6-yard touchdown run and a Wright extra-point at 7:53 of the fourth. Windber led 34-21.
“We knew we needed to score fast because they’re really, really good on offense and defense,” said Westinghouse coach Donta Green of the Ramblers. “We knew we had to score quick.”
The Bulldogs’ sensational junior quarterback Keyshawn Morillo completed passes of 13 and 45 yards before running 20 yards for his third rushing TD of the game with 6:32 left. Osavio Martin’s extra-point pulled Westinghouse within 34-28.
“We’ve been there before,” Green said. “That’s what we just kept saying, ‘We’ve been here before. We just have to band together.’ That was the biggest thing, the mental part. We had to make sure we stayed together and played as a family.”
On the ensuing drive, Windber moved to the Westinghouse 47-yard line but faced a fourth-and-3 after an misplayed snap. Shuster was stopped on a 1-yard gain, and the Bulldogs took over at the 47 with 4:32 left.
“Hats off to those guys,” Grohal said of the Bulldogs. “They hung in there. They were down two scores with 6 minutes to go and found a way to win.”
Morillo, who completed 8 of 12 passes for 248 yards, hit Sincere Smith on a 36-yard pass to the Windber 15-yard line. Three plays later, Morsillo ran in from the 2 and Martin’s kick gave Westinghouse a 35-34 advantage with 3:28 remaining.
Nick Dom (nine carries, 122 yards) gained 22 yards on Windber’s first play of the final drive. Aiden Gray hit Keith Charney on a 16-yard pass to convert a fourth-and-9 with 1:39 left. Grohal called a time out with :03 on the clock to go for the field goal. Green called a time out just before the attempt.
“Our kids responded,” Grohal said. “That’s what we do. We drove the length of the field and had a chance to win it. I’m so proud of these guys. They played and battled.”
The Bulldogs scored first on a 13-play drive for 68 yards that was capped by quarterback Morsillo’s 3-yard keeper with 3:54 left in the first quarter.
Windber followed with its own 65-yard drive. Dylan Tomlinson’s 36-yard run set up quarterback Gray's 8-yard TD pass to Charney, setting a 7-6 score with 40 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.
Windber junior Ethan Brady’s interception halted a 10-play possession and led to Shuster scoring on a fourth-down run from inside the 1-yard line with 15 seconds on the clock. Wright’s extra-point gave Windber a 13-7 halftime advantage.
Shuster and Morillo traded 1-yard TD runs in the third quarter, and Dom broke a 56-yard scoring run as the Ramblers led by 13 points entering the final quarter. Shuster surpassed the career 4,000 rushing yard mark, as he needed 72 yards to reach the milestone entering the game and finished with 117 on 28 carries.
“There probably weren’t a lot of people who thought we’d win this game or be competitive in this game,” Grohal said. “My guys stood tall, toe-to-toe.
“This one is going to sting for a while, for sure. Just so close. I feel so bad for these guys.”
