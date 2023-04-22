WINDBER, Pa. – Conemaugh Township's Ethan Black is accustomed to facing high expectations after winning gold medals in 100- and 200-meter races during last year’s PIAA Class 2A track and field championship meet in Shippensburg.
The talented senior lived up to expectations with two impressive wins and a solid anchor on a first-place relay team during Friday’s 74th West Central Coaches Association Meet at Windber Stadium.
“Really, just knowing what I can do, just keep getting better and hopefully set state records this year,” Black said after running a 10.5 in the 100 and a 21.29 in the 200.
Conversely, United High School coach Robert Penrose entered Friday’s meet not thinking about perhaps topping the 14-team meet, but instead building depth with the Heritage Conference and District 6 schedule heating up.
“I’ll be honest, we didn’t go into this trying to win the meet,” Penrose said after United won the boys meet with 89 points, seven more than both Chestnut Ridge and Conemaugh Township.
“We went into it to give our second and third kids a good opportunity to run and try to improve their district times. Man, they really stepped up.”
United’s 3200-meter relay squad set the tone with a winning time of 8:53.7. Colton Henning, Dallas Pearce, Connor Rosko and Gaige Grassmyer ran the relay.
Grassmyer won the 800-meter event in 2:04.25, and Bridger Blankenbicker won the pole vault, clearing 13-6. In addition to those first-place finishes, the Lions picked up points with placewinners throughout the boys meet.
“It came from the depth of the talent that we have on the team,” Penrose said.
The meet lasted nearly seven hours, amid a mix of warm weather and brief showers. The stadium was mostly empty by the time team scores officially were tabulated.
“Most of the kids had gone home with their parents,” Penrose said.
“They didn’t think we had a shot at (winning). When I posted on our group message that we won, it lit up. They were so excited and happy.
“They went into this season with some goals. If we take care of business on Wednesday, we win the Heritage dual title. They want to show they’re one of the better teams in the area. They showed that tonight.”
The Indians’ Black won the 100 and 200 impressively and anchored the 400-meter relay team that won in 44.34. Garrett Tunstall, Cameron Dunn and Dillon Defibaugh also ran the race.
A preferred walk-on at Penn State University in football, Black said he made some adjustments on the track.
“Getting a good start out of the blocks, maintain that speed and just finish it through the line, keeping my speed the whole way,” Black said. “My biggest issue was my block starts. This time, I was firing out right away and just kept going through.”
Conemaugh Township’s Jackson Sotosky won the long jump with a 20-9 ½ leap.
Chestnut Ridge had a strong showing in the boys meet with wins by Sam Albright in the 110 hurdles (14.84) and 300 hurdles (40.07); and Calan Bollman in the 1600 (4:41.3) and 3200 (10:18.66).
“We really needed to step up,” Chestnut Ridge coach Jason Tew said.
“We had a tough meet this week (vs. Central Cambria and Richland) and we were kind of down on ourselves.
“We had a light practice, a fun practice (Thursday). We said we needed to be able to do something today and the kids really stepped up.”
Meyersdale’s Levi Hersch won the 400 (52.88).
Bald Eagle Area captured the girls meet title with 99.5 points. Chestnut Ridge (97) and Conemaugh Township (80.5) placed second and third, respectively, among 14 teams.
Conemaugh Township’s Izzy Slezak won the 100 (12.6) and 200 (25.56). The Indians’ 400-meter relay squad of Natalie Simpson, Layla Overly, Ellie Speigle and Slezak won in 52.5.
“This is the first meet where I’ve sustained my energy the whole time,” Slezak said. “I’m just excited that I got to show my best event.
“Last year, I did not like the 100 because I just wasn’t strong in it. I’ve definitely done a lot better this year but I still think the 200 is my favorite because I like to show that I can hold my speed for longer.”
Chestnut Ridge’s Ava Whysong won the 1600 (5:40.95) and 800 (2:33). Lydia Carnwath won the 3200 (13:09.22), Delainey Dodson won the 300 hurdles (49.63), Briella Taylor won the high jump (4-10) and returning state place-winner Belle Bosch won the javelin (151-9).
“Belle Bosch, No. 1 in the state right now in the javelin,” Tew said.
“Belle’s throw in the javelin today was huge. She’ll be going to the Penn Relays next week.”
Other area winners in the girls meet included Berlin Brothersvalley’s Lynndee Ickes in the 100 hurdles (16.86) and Windber’s Riley Brubaker in the triple jump (34-4 ¼).
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
