Richland High School softball coach John Ahlborn smiled as he discussed how senior pitcher Noelle Wechtenhiser used her changeup against Westmont Hilltop on Wednesday afternoon.
“I really enjoyed what she did,” Ahlborn said after Wechtenhiser tossed a one-hitter in the Rams’ 5-0 victory over the visiting Hilltoppers in a LHAC match up. “At the beginning of the year, she didn’t want to do changeups. Changeups are coming more frequently and working.
“She’s been doing very well for us. I’m proud of where she came from and where she is going.”
Wechtenhiser struck out nine batters and walked none.
She allowed only two baserunners in seven innings. Actually, Westmont Hilltop’s Bailey Thornton reached twice after being hit by a pitch in the second inning and stroking a single in the fourth.
(tncms-inline)1387564257366134786[0](/tncms-inline)
“I use a lot of the changeup,” Wechtenhiser said after Richland improved to 7-2. “Basically I start with fast pitches and work my way with the slow ones, or even start off with the slow ones so they’re off their heels and not ready for the fast ones.
“I like pitching it up in the zone so they can’t really turn on it,” she added. “Some of the curveballs, whenever they’re standing really far off the plate really helped because it curves more and then they swing and miss.”
Each team played error-free defense. Westmont Hilltop pitcher Thornton also was effective in striking out six and walking two.
Richland’s ability to produce five hits in a three-run second and 11 in the game proved decisive.
“The inside pitch was killing us,” Ahlborn said. “Once we started to swing on it and we started to foul it off, we were getting more. We are a better team that what scores usually are showing.”
Ava Wenderoth, Logan Roman, Emily Peters and Laiken Roman each had two hits for Richland.
Wechtenhiser and Laiken Roman each had run-producing doubles in the second inning.
“We had a two-out rally,” Wechtenhiser said. “It really helped. Once we get going, we really hit good.”
Wenderoth tripled in the sixth. Logan Roman scored three runs.
Westmont Hilltop slipped to 4-2.
“We played OK. We didn’t play our best, but you’re not going to win with no runs,” Hilltoppers coach John Grace said.
“We thought coming in, if we could get a six (run game), it would win. We were right, but we just couldn’t materialize anything offensively.
“Our pitching was OK but we didn’t hit our spots at times and it kind of cost us at the end.”
Both Ahlborn and Wechtenhiser pointed to senior Emily Peters’ defensive effort.
“Thank goodness for our left fielder, who was a vacuum cleaner,” Ahlborn said of Peters, who made four catches on Westmont fly balls.
“My left fielder, Emily Peters, she was a huge help,” Wechtenhiser added. “Without her, there would be five or six or seven hits on me. The shortstop (Logan Roman) had a lot of pop ups that were hard to see up in the air. And, the third baseman ((Aubrianna Henry) and first baseman (Ava Wenderoth) were really helping me too.”
As a sophomore, Wechtenhiser threw the first perfect game in Richland history on May 7, 2019, against Westmont Hilltop.
Grace had a lengthy postgame discussion with his players, emphasizing the potential the Hilltoppers bring to the remainder of the spring season.
“I told our team we have to get past this,” Grace said. “If we’re going to be competitive, we have to look past what just happened here and move forward.
“This is only our sixth game. We have a long way to go to get this righted. We’ll see how it ends up.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.