Prior to Saturday night’s contest against the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks, Johnstown Tomahawks defenseman Ethan Webb had not scored a goal in the 39 games he played.
Webb couldn’t have picked a better time to find the net for the first time this season as he scored the game-winner 2:35 into overtime on a feed from Daniel Tkac to cap off a furious comeback that saw Johnstown erase a two-goal third-period deficit and come away with a 6-5 victory at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“When I saw Tacker get the puck, I knew he was going to make a good play,” Webb said. “I was able to get up in there and get a lucky shot.”
“Once we got the two-goal deficit and scored right away to cut it back to one, our guys’ attitude was ‘we’re going to go out and win this’,” said Tomahawks head coach Mike Letizia. “The pucks were flying around out there tonight and there was a lot of open ice, but we ultimately found a way to get the two points.”
Johnstown trailed 4-3 heading into the third period, and Gabe Dombrowski scored his 11th of the year on assists from Alex Duncan and Hunter McCurdy at the 11:25 mark to give Danbury what appeared to be breathing room.
However, just 19 seconds later Will Margel tallied his 23rd goal of the season on a feed from Dustin Geregach to get the Tomahawks right back in the game.
The Hat Tricks subsequently killed off a Johnstown power play with just over three minutes left in regulation, but Tkac quickly got the equalizer at 17:37 when he scored his second goal of the night and 14th of the year on assists by Reed Stark and Jay Ahearn.
“This was a big team effort,” Tkac said. “We have great chemistry, and I’m glad to be able to make plays when I can to help us keep winning.”
Danbury got on the board first at 5:41 of the opening period when Valentino Passarelli chipped a shot past Tomahawks goaltender Connor Strobel, who was making his first start for Johnstown since October. Shea Courtmanche and McCurdy picked up assists on the play.
Johnstown later cashed in its second power play chance of the game when Tkac rattled home a shot from the left side at the 9:58 mark on assists from Ryan Poorman and Stark.
The Tomahawks eventually took their first lead of the night with just 2:16 left in the first on Brendan Clark’s 18th goal of the year, with Margel and Ahearn tallying assists on the play.
Danbury subsequently knotted the game at 2-all 1:56 into the second period when Mark D’Agostino got loose on a breakaway and notched his 16th goal of the season on assists by Andrew Eberling and Courtmanche.
The Hat Tricks got a power-play chance at 5:18 of the second when Margel went to the box for hooking, but just 14 seconds later Johnstown’s Holt Oliphant gathered a loose puck near the blue line, shook off a Danbury defender on his way up the ice, and beat Hat Trick goaltender Joshua Seeley for an unassisted short-handed goal that put the Tomahawks up 3-2.
Danbury answered with two straight goals to end the second period. Shane Murphy fired one in from the slot on a feed from Levi Stauber to tie it at the 13:28 mark, and Duncan put the Hat Tricks back on top at 17:59 on assists from Passarelli and Dombrowski to set the stage for the dramatic third period and subsequent extra session.
The Tomahawks will conclude the regular season against Danbury Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.
