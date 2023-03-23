HERSHEY, Pa. – Tanner Prosser knew his Berlin Brothersvalley boys basketball team wouldn’t be intimidated by the long odds stacked against the Mountaineers on Thursday afternoon.
The veteran coach also realized his players would have to execute in nearly flawless fashion to upset District 7 champion Imani Christian Academy in the PIAA Class 1A championship game at Giant Center.
Coach Tanner Prosser talked about @BerlinAthletics boys basketball team’s state runner-up finish and a special group. Imani Christian beat the Mountaineers 81-64 in the 1A title game in Hershey. pic.twitter.com/zo35jhRLqA— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) March 23, 2023
“We were going to have to be close to perfect, and we weren’t that,” Prosser said after the District 5 champion Mountaineers fell 81-64 to the highly regarded Saints team that featured 6-foot-11 star Alier Maluk and 6-8 forward Virgil Hall.
“I told the guys, ‘You want to be close to perfect, but if you can give a perfect effort, that’s all I can ask of you.’ I thought we gave a perfect effort. Our effort was outstanding.”
Berlin Brothersvalley (26-3) advanced to the state championship game for the second time in three seasons, bringing along a large group of blue-clad fans who comprised the majority of an announced crowd of 1,250.
“Obviously, we wanted to come out here and be celebrating,” Tanner Prosser said, “but I’m sure the people here, the community members, the fans are proud of what these kids have done and what they’ve accomplished this year.”
Imani Christian Academy’s Maluk scored 22 points and pulled down seven rebounds, while going 8 of 11 from the floor, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range.
Avery Wesley made four 3-pointers among his 16 points, and Dame Givner scored 15 for the Saints (23-6). Hall added nine points and five rebounds.
“It feels amazing. I’m super-happy, super-proud of my group,” Imani Christian Academy coach Omar Foster said. “We worked hard for this moment. A lot of people look at our talent and think you can just roll the basketball out. That is so untrue.”
Junior Pace Prosser led the Mountaineers with 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. As a freshman two seasons ago, Prosser scored 15 points in an overtime loss to Nativity BVM in the 2021 state title game.
“Pace is tough,” Foster said. “He’s a coach’s kid. He shoots the ball well. He handles the ball well. He sees the floor. A good basketball player.”
Senior Ryan Blubaugh scored 13 points, and junior Craig Jarvis netted 12 for the Mountaineers. Senior guard Caden Montgomery made three 3-pointers in the second half to finish with nine points.
“These guys wanted to be challenged all year long,” Tanner Prosser said. “There’s no bigger challenge than what (Imani Christian Academy) presented. They’re amazingly skilled. They have size.
“I said it before the game, they have the whole package. You’ve got to be perfect. We fought for every inch. We did some really good things defensively. I thought we did some things that made it tough on them at times.”
Imani Christian Academy built a 19-13 first-quarter advantage as Maluk provided 14 points and three rebounds. Prosser countered with nine points on a mix of drives and jumpers. He gave the Mountaineers an early 6-4 lead and pulled his team within 15-10 and 17-13 later in the quarter.
A Jarvis 3-pointer to open the second quarter got the Mountaineers within 19-16, but Imani Christian Academy went on a 6-0 spurt to lead 25-16 after Hall’s traditional three-point play at 6:07.
Maluk picked up his second foul early in the quarter and was on the bench the rest of the way. His teammates still built a 39-24 halftime advantage. Wesley hit a pair of 3s and netted 10 second-quarter points.
“This group of guys, we play hard.” @BerlinAthletics Junior Pace Prosser had 23 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists in the state championship game. Berlin took home silver after Imani Christian’s 81-64 win. pic.twitter.com/JDpuLEwPHI— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) March 23, 2023
“We just battled to the end, fought to the end,” Pace Prosser said. “This group of guys, we play hard every day. We’re not going to back down from anybody. We’re not scared of anybody.
“We’ll play anybody on any day, anywhere. Unfortunately, this one didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to.”
The Saints took a 53-37 lead into the final quarter. Montgomery hit a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter.
The Mountaineers were hurt by 19 turnovers. Berlin went 23 of 54 from the field, including 8 of 30 from 3-point range.
“We fought until the end.” @BerlinAthletics senior Ryan Blubaugh had 13 points as the Mountaineers finished as state runner-up in Class 1A. Imani Christian took the gold in a 81-64 win. pic.twitter.com/2t04KgY839— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) March 23, 2023
“We didn’t make shots. We turned the ball over when we shouldn’t,” Tanner Prosser said, “but it’s not because of lack of effort. I’m just incredibly proud of this group of boys.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.