BOSWELL – Soon after the scholastic season resumed following a three-week pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stevens suffered a significant leg injury – the kind often associated with the term “season-ending.”
“It was a tough time for me,” Stevens said after reaching the 1,000-point milestone in North Star’s 57-41 victory over visiting Blacklick Valley on Wednesday.
“I thought for sure (the season was over),” he said. “At first, they said six weeks and probably the season. But I went to therapy, put the work in. That shows you hard work does pay off. It’s good to be back.”
A month after what was feared as potential season-ending injury, @NSCougarBB SR Hunter Stevens scored 26 points, including his 1,000th, in 57-41 win over Blacklick Valley. Stevens talked about long road back and goal of a 3-peat. pic.twitter.com/mNMyT3ibHj— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) February 11, 2021
North Star coach Randy Schrock feared the worst after being told Stevens suffered a slight fracture and high ankle sprain in his left leg.
But after a grueling rehabilitation regimen, Stevens, cleared to play, appears as dominant as ever.
The 6-foot-3 guard entered the WestPAC game against the Vikings only 11 points shy of 1,000. After an uncharacteristically cool start from the floor – he missed his first four attempts – Stevens finished with 26 points and now has 1,015 in his four seasons.
“It’s just four years of hard work,” Schrock said. “He’s put nothing but hard work and effort into this basketball program. He’s my leader of this team. He’s the guy who gets us going. He’s our motor on this team. I’m so happy for him.”
The youthful Vikings (2-9) showed early resolve and took leads of 8-3 and 10-5.
Stevens hit a 3-pointer to pull the Cougars (8-7) within 10-8 at 2:22 of the opening quarter.
“It was just the nerves,” Stevens said of the 0-for-4 start. “When I hit that first one, I just felt it and kept going.”
The Cougars led 14-10 after one quarter and 31-21 at halftime.
“We have a lot of young guys, no seniors, but as the season progresses we’re getting better and better,” Blacklick Valley coach Garry Wurm said. “That’s all I can ask from these guys.
“We’re still making those little mistakes that are costing us. Like this game, it was a 10-point game at one point and just like that, it’s 19, with just a few mistakes.”
Stevens had three blocks and five steals to complement his point total. He went over 1,000 after a steal near mid-court that led to a layup to give North Star a 26-16 advantage with 3:54 on the second quarter clock.
“It’s cool and all,” Stevens said. “I have to thank my teammates and my coaches. They’re the ones that pushed me for three years to get to this point. Every single day. This is cool, but our main goal is still to three-peat.”
North Star is the two-time defending District 5 2A champion.
Drew Lane had eight points and 11 rebounds for North Star. Ethan Yoder had five points and eight boards.
Cody Williams led Blacklick Valley with 14 points. Kolten Szymusiak had 13 points and six rebounds, and Michael Frank had six rebounds.
Wurm appreciated Steven’s milestone, which was recognized during a brief stoppage in play.
“Hunter can shoot from anywhere,” Wurm said. “He gets off his feet too. He’s not a set-shot guy. He explodes to the basket and he plays good defense. He gets a lot of transition buckets off steals.
“A tremendous player. I’m happy for him.”
Schrock said persistence and a strong work ethic enabled Stevens to return to the court when many thought he would not.
“He’s probably still not quite at 100%, but Hunter is a special athlete,” Schrock said. “You don’t get them through your system very often. He really recuperated hard and worked to get back into this lineup.
“He’s probably at least a week ahead of schedule. He’s a quick healer. His determination and grit got him back into the lineup and we sure need him.”
Stevens never flinched as far as his recovery.
“It was a battle, for sure,” Stevens said. “I had therapy at least three days a week. Once I got cleared, I came to practice. I’m sore pretty much every day but I push through it, work through it, ice it. You’ve got to battle through it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.