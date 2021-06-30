A towering three-run homer by Jake Felton and a solid relief effort by Alec Petroff were two obvious reasons Martella’s Pharmacy beat league-leading Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 5-2 on Wednesday in the early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Veteran Omar Ward’s presence, however, has been the underlying jolt the second-place Pharmacy needed to get back into the race for the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League’s top spot.
Ward had three doubles on Wednesday and started what proved to be the game-winning rally with a two-out, two-base hit to left field in the third inning.
“Omar is a competitor,” Martella’s Pharmacy manager Kerry Pfeil said after Ward improved his average to .459 in 13 games since his return from the Seton Hill University team that advanced to the NCAA Division II College World Series.
“Omar wants to succeed and he wants his teammates to succeed as much as he does.
“Right now, he’s the heartbeat of this team and everyone else is carrying the pulse.”
Paul Carpenter holds first place in the five-team league with a 17-3 record – all three losses coming to Martella’s.
Pfeil’s team is 13-5. After losing the first three meetings to Paul Carpenter (3-1, 4-0 and 4-3), Martella’s Pharmacy has won the past three contests of the top contenders (5-3, 6-0 and 5-2).
“It’s given us a lot of confidence going forward,” said Martella’s Pharmacy third baseman Felton, who had two hits, including a three-run homer that cleared the screen in left-center field. “We want to be the No. 1 team at the end of the year. I think we’ve got the guys to do it. We just want to keep rolling.”
Zach Seaman opened the Paul Carpenter first inning with a triple down the right-field line and scored on Austin Homer’s double to left field. Homer moved up on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.
“Brendon (Bair) started a little shaky and we got him adjusted with his back half,” Pfeil said of his starter, who threw three innings. “(Alec) Petroff came in and was really good with his off-speed stuff to keep them off-balance.”
Bair settled in after the two-run first. Petroff pitched the final four innings, allowing two hits and no runs while striking out three and walking two.
Martella’s Pharmacy tied the game in the top of the second. Felton singled and advanced a base on an error before scoring on Brent Morris’ triple to center field. Morris scored after Troy Emert’s hard-hit drive caromed off pitcher Bryan Layton and to second baseman Connor Bannias, who threw to first for the out.
With two outs in the third, Martella’s Ward ripped his second double and Ryne Wallace was hit by a pitch ahead of Felton’s three-run homer to make it 5-2.
“I was just looking for my pitch, right over the plate, a good pitch,” Felton said. “I wasn’t going to swing at a breaking ball 2-0 like that. I was looking for a fastball over the heart of the plate.”
Pfeil said the rally was pivotal.
“Realistically, that starts with two outs, nobody on and Omar Ward opens up on a pitch and hits a double down the line,” Pfeil said. “Team approach, wearing a pitch by Wallace. Felton gets a pitch up in the zone and doesn’t miss.
“From there, you could see the confidence in our pitching staff and defense that we were going to hang on and win this ballgame.”
Paul Carpenter threatened in the sixth, loading the bases. Initially, a balk call resulted in a run with two outs. But after a lengthy delay and discussions involving both umpires and both managers, the balk call was reversed.
Sam Contacos, who had doubled with two outs, returned to third base and the run was taken off the board. Petroff struck out Bannias during an eight-pitch at-bat to keep the Martella’s lead at three runs.
“This is two games in a row. We have umpires who usually do a good job, but had a debacle two games in a row – not the same crew, but a debacle nonetheless,” Paul Carpenter manager Dave Sheriff said. “My opinion, if you make a call on the field and talk to the other coach and then talk to the (other) umpire and overturn it, to me that’s not procedurally correct.
“Make the call. You make a mistake, you have to eat it.”
Pfeil said the initial balk call stemmed from how Petroff naturally places his feet from the stretch and because of different rule interpretations at the high school and collegiate levels.
“Our pitcher winds up like that,” Pfeil said, showing his feet in a position that would be slightly to the side of the rubber.
“It’s a natural windup. They got confused on the high school rule. They got it right (after the reversal).”
Sheriff said the call hurt his team, but he credited Martella’s for executing throughout the contest.
“That took the momentum out of us,” Sheriff said. “That would have made it a two-run game, two guys on. It kind of took the momentum away from us. That being said, with us having only three guys on the bench, we have no energy. They have more guys, they have more energy. They outperformed and outplayed us. Flat out.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
