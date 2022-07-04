JOHNSTOWN, Pa. - Matt Santarelli delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Johnstown Mill Rats a 10-9 victory over the West Virginia Miners in Prospect League action on Monday night.
Sam Mast stroked a triple to the right-center field gap to put the winning run in scoring position for the Mill Rats with one out at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point. Santarelli followed with a single to right field that gave Johnstown the win.
The Mill Rats' walk-off resulted from a furious comeback attempt by West Virginia, which was down by as many as six runs when the Miners trailed 8-2 after four innings. Johnstown jumped out in front by way of a seven-run first inning.
West Virginia clawed back in by outscoring Johnstown 7-1 between the fifth and eighth innings. The Mill Rats outhit the Miners 13-12.
Mast and D.J. Alexander each recorded three hits to lead the Mill Rats offensively.
Santarelli and Randy Carlo IV had two hits apiece. Carlo drove in three runs.
Pete Capobianco earned the win in relief after throwing two shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out three
The Mill Rats close out the first half of their season with a 12-19 record. Their next game, hosting West Virginia at 7 p.m. Tuesday, begins the second half of the season where Johnstown has the opportunity to claim the Ohio River Valley Division's second playoff spot. Chillicothe won the first half and clinched a playoff berth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.