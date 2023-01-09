JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Nearly half of the first quarter had elapsed before Ferndale Area’s Angelina Wagner splashed her first field goal against Blacklick Valley in Monday night’s WestPAC North girls basketball game.
But the 3-pointer from the corner seemed to ease the senior guard’s mind, as she marched toward her 1,000th career point while contending with the expectations and pressure that accompanies such moments.
“I just had to remember it’s just a game. I just had to do my thing,” Wagner said.
Ferndale senior guard Angelina Wagner scored her 17th point of the game and 1,000th of her career. Yellow Jackets lead Blacklick Valley 27-18 at 6:33 of 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/kQoI2YaM3U— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) January 9, 2023
She certainly did remember. Wagner scored 21 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in Ferndale’s 39-32 victory over visiting Blacklick Valley.
“Just double special for Ang,” said Ferndale coach Sarah Riffle, who should know. Riffle, whose maiden name is Sarah Priest, ranks fifth on the Yellow Jackets girls' list of 1,000-point scorers, with 1,335.
“She’s worked so hard for her whole career,” Riffle said. “For her to get the 1,000 and for us to get the win is just doubly special.”
Ferndale sophomore Maisen Sechrengost had nine points and 12 rebounds, and sophomore Deajah Chatman had four points and 11 boards.
Blacklick Valley sophomore Kristin Szymusiak had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and junior Kaydence Killinger had seven points and 15 rebounds.
Wagner is the 15th Ferndale girls player to reach the 1,000-point milestone. She needed 17 entering the game to hit the milestone and now is at 1,004 points.
Early in the contest, Wagner missed three of four free throw attempts and was off on a few shots she usually hits. But once she made her first 3-pointer, Wagner finished the first half with 15 points.
She reached the milestone with a short basket that gave the Yellow Jackets a 27-18 lead with 6:33 on the third-quarter clock.
“It’s 10 times better. I’m so glad we got the W. It just made it more amazing,” Wagner said.
Angelina Wagner scored 21 points Monday and now has 1,004 career points. The senior also had 18 rebounds in Ferndale’s 39-32 win over visiting Blacklick Valley. @FAYellowJackets pic.twitter.com/7cI57xOYhT— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) January 10, 2023
Blacklick Valley held a 5-1 lead in the opening minutes, but Ferndale (3-6) moved in front 10-6 after one quarter and pushed the margin to 25-15 at halftime.
“We are what we are. We’re limited experience-wise,” Blacklick Valley coach Rich Price said. “Ferndale plays hard, and Sarah (Riffle) does a real nice job with those girls. We knew it was going to be a physical game. We just didn’t make shots and they did. That was the difference in the game.”
The Vikings (5-5) outscored the Jackets 11-4 in the third quarter. Blacklick Valley tied the game at 30-all on a Killinger basket with 4:35 left and led 32-30 after junior Tressa Fatula scored.
But Wagner tied the game, and sophomore Finni Mason gave the Jackets a 34-32 lead with 3:12 remaining. The hosts closed on a 9-0 run.
“I’m proud of our effort in the second half,” Price said. “First half, we weren’t there mentally. I told them that at halftime as nice as I could. The third quarter, we came back and made a little bit of a run. Ferndale answered. You’ve got to give all the credit to them. Every run we had, Ferndale answered it.”
In November, Wagner signed a letter of intent to play NCAA Division I softball at St. Peter’s University. She is a pitcher and shortstop.
“I’ve been playing basketball since I was 4, just as long as I’ve been playing softball,” Wagner said. “I will always have a passion for basketball.”
Riffle said Wagner's experience of competing all year in multiple sports is evident when she is on the basketball court.
“This game, she was nervous about the 1,000 points, but once she got that first shot in and got into the rhythm of everything, she was just fine,” Riffle said. “She’s a three-sport athlete. She’s used to the pressure.”
Price commended Wagner’s effort and said his players will use the night as a learning tool.
“I’m happy for Angelina Wagner to score her 1,000th point. It was a great night for Ferndale,” Price said. “We’re going to go back to practice (Tuesday) and continue to get better. We have a very young roster and the future is bright. We have to learn how to win. We’re gaining on it, but we have a very young roster.”
