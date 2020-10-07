Volleyball
High School Girls
Westmont Hilltop 3, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0: Julia Kleinmeyer and Lauren Lavis each provided eight kills to lead the host Hilltoppers to a 25-18, 25-18, 25-17 victory over the Huskies on Tuesday.
Chloe Hoffman dished out 23 assists for Westmont Hilltop (4-4). Lakyn Davis and Abbie Pastorek both totaled seven digs
Bishop Carroll fell to 4-3.
Bedford 3, Central Cambria 1: In Ebensburg, the Bisons defeated the Red Devils 25-13, 27-25, 17-25, 25-22.
Leah Burggraf topped Central Cambria (6-2) with 20 assists and seven service points. Deanne Long totaled 15 digs, six service points and three aces. Alli Malay compiled 12 service points, nine digs and three aces. Eden Shirk amassed 12 digs. Maddy Kim had eight service points and six kills.
Forest Hills 3, Cambria Heights 0: In Patton, Madeline Cecere supplied 13 service points, 11 kills and two blocks, and Kenzie Colosimo amassed 23 assists as the Rangers swept the Highlanders 25-13, 25-18, 25-13.
Taylor Burda added 11 service points, six digs and two blocks. Lexington Koeck contributed seven service points and two blocks. Mackenzie Hoover finished with five kills.
Richland 3, Chestnut Ridge 2: In New Paris, the visiting Rams edged the Lions 25-27, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19, 15-12.
Belle Bosch topped Chestnut Ridge with 25 kills and 15 blocks. Laura Albright supplied 24 digs. Alaina Lafferty dispersed 18 assists and Isabella Hillegass added eight blocks.
Shanksville-Stonycreek 3, Portage 0: In Shanksville, the Vikings (6-3) swept the Mustangs 26-24, 25-5, 25-19.
Kayley Sossong provided 21 assists for Portage (4-4), which received eight kills from Kylie Burger.
Ferndale 3, Salisbury-Elk Lick 0: In Salisbury, Libby Kinsey provided 10 assists and four kills as the Yellow Jackets swept the Elks.
Hailey Berg (six) and Ang Wagner (five) led the Ferndale offense in kills. Ella Mull topped Salisbury-Elk Lick with 10 service points.
Ligonier Valley 3, Deer Lakes 0: In Ligonier, the Lancers defeated the Rams 25-23, 25-15, 25-21 in a WPIAL Section 5 match.
Haley Stormer provided 15 kills and three blocks for Ligonier Valley (5-3). Bella Vargulish netted 19 service points, 17 assists, three kills and three aces. Haylee Oates added eight service points.
Monday
Portage 3, Meyersdale 1: In Portage, Kylie Burger led the Mustangs with nine kills and three blocks solos in a 15-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-18 victory over the Red Raiders.
Sydni Sossong finished with 15 service points, eight kills and three aces. Jada Willinsky provided 20 digs and 17 service points for Portage (4-3).
Ligonier Valley 3, Frazier 0: In Ligonier, Sarah Sheeder compiled 12 digs, 11 service points and two aces as the Rams swept the Commodores (4-3), 25-13, 25-21, 27-25.
Bella Vargulish provided 13 service points, eight assists and three aces for Ligonier Valley (5-2). Haley Stormer finished with five kills and Kailey Johnston added four kills. Lizzy Crissman had two blocks.
Homer-Center 3, United 2: In Armagh, Maizee Fry totaled 23 digs, 19 kills and four blocks, but the Lions fell to the Wildcats, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22, 18-25, 15-6.
Brooklynn Murlin finished with 18 kills and Addison Sutton dished out 26 assists for United.
Shade 3, Conemaugh Township 2: In Davidsville, the Panthers edged the Indians 26-24, 23-25, 25-19, 20-25, 15-12, in a tight WestPAC contest.
North Star 3, Salisbury-Elk Lick 0: In Boswell, the Cougars defeated the Elks 25-7, 25-14, 25-12.
Northern Cambria 3, Marion Center 0: In Northern Cambria, Ella Dobransky and Jess Krug provided strong performances for the Colts in a 25-15, 25-15, 25-13 sweep over the Stingers.
Soccer
High School Boys
Cambria Heights 5, Forest Hills 0: In Patton, Seth Conaway recorded two goals as the Highlanders blanked the Rangers (2-7).
Nate McCombie, Dylan Fyock and Jimmy Ertter also scored for Cambria Heights (5-3). Mason St. Clair posted the shutout.
Central Cambria 2, Chestnut Ridge 1 (2OT): In New Paris, Corey Roberts scored the game-winning goal with 4:10 left in the second-overtime period to lift the Red Devils (9-1) past the Lions (2-4-2).
Cameron Lasinsky also scored for Central Cambria.
Westmont Hilltop 4, Somerset 0: In Somerset, Jacob Mann, Elijah Ellsworth, Conner Oechslin and Alex Crespo all scored in the second half as the Hilltoppers blanked the Golden Eagles.
Landon Glover and Will Gerow combined on the shutout for Westmont Hilltop (7-1).
Somerset fell to 5-3.
Penn Cambria 8, Greater Johnstown 0: In Cresson, Logan Michina scored twice while Reed Niebauer and Vinny Gongloff combined on the shutout as the Panthers topped the Trojans.
Ian Pettaneti, Noah Lee, Joseph Mastri, Ben Sekerak and Niebauer scored for Penn Cambria (3-5).
Richland 3, Bishop McCort Catholic 0: Trent Rozich tallied two goals and Austin Syfert notched the shutout in goal as the Rams blanked the Crimson Crushers.
Evan Beglin also scored for Richland (4-3-1). Bishop McCort fell to 2-5-1.
Monday
Windber 2, Berlin Brothersvalley 1 (OT): In Berlin, Joe McKelvey scored in the first overtime period as the Ramblers edged the Mountaineers.
Nick Vasas also scored for Windber (5-5-1), which received two assists from Noah Krause. Ty Walker scored off an assist from Caden Montgomery for Berlin (5-6). Brady Smith made 12 saves for Windber.
HOPE for Hyndman 4, Conemaugh Township 3: In Hyndman, Ty Sisk tallied all four of his team’s goals in the Hornets’ victory over the Indians.
Trenton Brenneman, Herman Zilch and A.J. Smolen all scored for Conemaugh Township (2-8).
High School Girls
Forest Hills 4, Cambria Heights 0: In Sidman, Lydia Roman provided a hat trick and Josi Wehner produced the clean sheet as the Rangers defeated the Highlanders.
Olivia Guillarmod supplied the other goal for Forest Hills (5-3-1).
Cambria Heights slipped to 4-6.
Monday
Westmont Hilltop 1, Somerset 0: Addy Carbaugh provided the only goal in the first half as the Hilltoppers (7-1) edged the Golden Eagles (5-3-1).
Sabrina Zimmerman notched the shutout with eight saves. Nora Richards totaled 10 saves for Somerset.
Richland 9, Bishop McCort Catholic 0: Autumn Facci tallied four goals and two assists and Carly Colvin added a goal and four assists as the Rams celebrated senior night in style at Herlinger Field.
Margaret Orr and Bella Burke recorded the shutout for Richland (7-2). Casey Costa (assist), Delaney Yost, Brooke Thomas and Kendyl Yeager all scored for Richland.
Conemaugh Township 4, United 1: In Davidsville, Brielle Ciarimboli scored two goals to lead the Indians past the Lions.
Emilee Roman and McKensi Statler also scored for Conemaugh Township (4-3-1). Bailey Popovich scored for United.
Rockwood 8, North Star 2: In Rockwood, Haley Johnson totaled four goals and two assists to lead the Rockets past the Cougars.
Finnleigh Gould added a pair of goals for Rockwood (8-2), which received goals from Maggie Hay and Kaitlyn Pletcher.
Leah Ritenour assisted on two goals. Ally Harrold, Maddie Putman and Molly Wheatley added assists.
Stephaney Emert tallied both of North Star’s goals. Alexis Scott assisted on one goal.
