Volleyball
College Women
Shippensburg 3, Pitt-Johnstown 2: Rachel Verhoef provided a match-high 16 kills as the Raiders edged the Mountain Cats 25-19, 19-25, 16-25, 25-17, 15-11.
Shippensburg’s Erica Lampus added 23 digs, and Oyinda Agbale netted 11 kills. Kearstin Davis (41 assists) and Kat Negron each chipped in 12 digs. Richland graduate Kaitlyn Townsend had two kills.
Lualis Alvarado led Pitt-Johnstown with 13 digs and 10 kills.
Gabi DeRenzo added 13 digs. Liredys Casiano totaled 17 assists and 11 digs. Mallory Pinske added nine kills and five blocks.
Adiamar Beaz had 18 assists and three aces. Bedford graduate Natalie Lippincott provided four kills.
High School Girls
Tuesday
Forest Hills 3, Central Cambria 2: In Sidman, Lia Konchan provided 28 service points, 14 digs and eight aces as the Rangers defeated the Red Devils 20-25, 27-25, 23-25, 25-20, 15-7.
Addi Schirato had four blocks for the Rangers. Paxtyn Pcola netted 14 kills, and Mya Colosimo had 14 kills and 16 digs for Forest Hills. Julia Chunta had 45 assists and 10 service points.
Alli Malay led Central Cambria with 17 digs. Summer Koss added 32 assists and 17 service points. Mikalah Kim and Maggie McCullough each provided 18 service points and three aces.
Somerset 3, Bishop McCort Catholic 0: Shawna Walker netted 16 kills, nine aces and three blocks to lead the Golden Eagles over the host Crimson Crushers 25-15, 25-19, 27-25.
Somerset’s Gracie Bowers dished out 33 assists, and Shandi Walker added six kills and six digs. Olivia Svonavec totaled four aces.
Gianna Gallucci tallied 22 assists, and Starcia Bainey provided eight kills for Bishop McCort. Tate Edwards had 10 kills, and Cami Beppler had 12 digs.
Portage 3, Cambria Heights 0: In Portage, Trissa Smith compiled 13 digs, 12 service points, 11 assists and six kills as the Mustangs swept the Highlanders 25-16, 25-15, 25-17.
Portage’s Keira Sossong tallied 11 digs and seven kills, and Paige Phillips netted seven kills. Brooke Bednarski and Annie Davis provided 15 and 13 service points, respectively.
Paige Burkey led Cambria Heights with seven service points. Emerson Packard added six digs.
North Star 3, Rockwood 1: In Boswell, Suzy Walker netted 11 kills and three aces to lead the Cougars over the Rockets 24-26, 25-12, 25-14, 25-14.
North Star’s Kora Warta added 10 kills, and Anna Grandas contributed 17 assists and five kills.
Conemaugh Township 3, Meyersdale 0: In Meyersdale, Hannah Swank provided 13 kills, 10 digs, five aces and four blocks as the Indians blanked the Red Raiders 25-16, 25-14, 25-12.
Conemaugh Township’s Alison Matera dished out 28 assists. Kendra Huber (three blocks) and Hannah Sodano each supplied seven kills.
Shade 3, Conemaugh Valley 0: In Shanksville, Jenna Muha provided 17 kills and five blocks as the Panthers swept the Blue Jays 25-7, 25-12, 25-19.
Shade’s Kori Boozer netted 17 digs, and Jadeyn Gross dished out 15 assists. Madalyn Rapsky contributed nine assists, and Anna Deneen added six kills.
Bedford 3, Westmont Hilltop 1: Bailey Stahlman supplied 27 kills and six blocks to lead the Bisons over the host Hilltoppers 20-25, 25-20, 25-22, 26-24.
Bedford’s Livie Nouse added 29 digs, 14 service points and three aces, while Laney Lafferty compiled 38 assists, 14 service points and eight digs. Rachel Weber amassed eight kills.
Westmont Hilltop’s Sidney Pastorek dished out 26 assists, Leah Petrore netted 10 digs and Carissa Krall added 14 kills.
Derry Area 3, Ligonier Valley 0: In Derry, Emily Rankin totaled eight kills and six service points and Abby Tutino chipped in 10 service points, but the Trojans defeated the Rams 25-16, 25-18, 25-20.
Monday
Chestnut Ridge 3, Claysburg-Kimmel 0: In Claysburg, Belle Bosch recorded 18 kills and surpassed 1,000 for her career in the Lions’ sweep over the Bulldogs 25-17, 25-8, 25-17.
Bosch added six blocks. Chestnut Ridge’s Jada McGill notched eight kills and four aces. Natalie Lafferty added 18 assists, nine digs and four aces.
Central Cambria 3, Cambria Heights 1: In Ebensburg, Mikalah Kim had 19 service points and 15 digs as the Red Devils topped the Highlanders 25-23, 25-20, 19-25, 25-18. Central Cambria also saw Emma Pablic post 26 digs, while teammate Summer Koss had 25 assists.
Cambria Heights’ Makenzie Mulraney had 11 kills, and teammate Maelyn Dutko issued 21 assists.
Somerset 3, North Star 1: In Boswell, Shawna Walker had 15 kills and nine aces while Shandi Walker added 12 kills and seven digs in the Golden Eagles’ 25-14, 25-14, 17-25, 25-10 victory over the Cougars.
Olivia Svonavec recorded 10 kills in the win, while teammate Gracie Bowers had 33 assists.
Kora Warta’s six kills paced North Star, while Carly Miller had four kills.
Forest Hills 3, Portage 2: In Portage, Julia Chunta recorded 63 assists and 13 digs as the Rangers edged the Mustangs with a 25-15, 22-25, 26-28, 25-20, 17-15 victory.
Forest Hills’ Mya Colosimo compiled 25 kills, 15 digs and 10 service points. Lia Konchan added 21 digs and 10 service points. Addi Schirato netted 14 service points, 12 kills, five aces and three blocks. Eva Myers contributed 11 kills and three blocks.
Sophia Jacobs provided 12 service points, 10 digs and four aces, and Aisy Myers added 13 digs and 11 service points.
Portage’s Trissa Smith logged 21 assists, 15 digs and 10 kills. Paige Phillips notched 15 kills for Portage, while Keira Sossong and Lexi Slanoc had 36 and 19 digs, respectively. Annie Davis led the Mustangs with 25 service points.
Shade 3, Salisbury-Elk Lick 0: In Salisbury, Cameron Koback delivered eight aces while Deborah Bozovich supplied seven more as the Panthers swept the Elks 25-4, 25-9, 25-16.
Sophia Mulcahy netted five kills in the victory.
Conemaugh Township 3, United 1: In Armagh, Hannah Swank posted 15 kills and Hannah Sodano added 12 more in the Indians’ 25-12, 23-25, 25-14, 25-8 win over the Lions.
Ava Byer had 19 digs for Conemaugh Township, which saw Alison Matera dish out 39 assists.
Soccer
High School Girls
Tuesday
Forest Hills 4, Somerset 3: In Somerset, Audrey Peretin buried a trio of goals as the Rangers edged the Golden Eagles.
Samantha Papcunik also scored for 8-4 Forest Hills.
Willa Sharbaugh tallied two goals, Kamryn Ross scored and Josie Steele added two assists for 9-3 Somerset.
Westmont Hilltop 3, Central Cambria 0: Emma O’Neil scored two goals as the host Hilltoppers defeated the Red Devils.
Jordan Pecze scored a goal for Westmont Hilltop. Christiana Gordon had the shutout.
Windber 11, Southern Fulton 0: In Windber, Anna Steinbeck provided four goals and four assists and Mariah Andrews added a trio of markers and helpers to lead the Ramblers over the Indians.
Windber’s Kaylee Dowdell, Angel James, Rylee Ott and Shannon Tokarsky each scored.
Lexi James posted her eighth shutout of the season.
Monday
Altoona 4, Somerset 2: In Altoona, Sophia O’Dea had two goals as the Mountain Lions defeated the visiting Golden Eagles.
Hailey Krevetz and Hannah Vancas each had a goal for Altoona (8-4).
Willa Sharbaugh had two goals, and Josie Steele had an assist for Somerset (9-2).
Mount Pleasant 10, Ligonier Valley 0: In Ligonier, Morgan Gesinski had three goals, and Riley Gesinski and Cassiday Cole each scored twice as the Vikings defeated the Rams.
Mount Pleasant keeper Sierra Probst had the shutout for the undefeated Vikings. Ligonier Valley slipped to 2-9-1.
High School Boys
Tuesday
Windber 11, Southern Fulton 0: In Windber, Jacob Hill tallied a hat trick and three helpers, Derek Prince totaled one goal and five assists and Bryson Costa recorded his second straight shutout to lead the Ramblers over the Indians.
Windber’s Jacob Butler and Damian Miller each scored twice, and Stephen Campitell, Lucian Mardis and Cayden Thompson (two assists) all chipped in a goal.
Monday
Windber 2, Northern Cambria 0: In Windber, Cayden Thompson posted a goal and an assist to help the Ramblers blank the Colts. Thompson’s goal gave Windber a 1-0 lead in the first half. Stephen Campitell took a feed from Thompson on his way to tallying the insurance goal.
Bryson Costa notched the shutout for Windber.
Richland 5, Bishop Carroll Catholic 4: In Ebensburg, a pair of goals from Evan Beglin led the way for the Rams as they outpaced the Huskies in a high-scoring affair. Richland also received goals from Tucker Lindrose, Toryn Schmouder and Nate Cook.
Bishop Carroll’s Pablo Fernandez netted a pair of goals, while teammates Will Tremel and Thomas Bernard also scored.
Cambria Heights 3, Tyrone 0: In Tyrone, two second-half goals from George Campbell allowed the Highlanders to break free of the Golden Eagles on their way to a shutout victory. Dylan Fyock also scored for Cambria Heights, which saw Caleb Patterson keep Tyrone out of the net.
Chestnut Ridge 10, Greater Johnstown 4: In Fishertown, a hat trick from Preston Pittman and two goals each from Brent Holderbaum and Brock Holderbaum rocketed the Lions past the Trojans.
Chestnut Ridge also received goals from Brayden Haney and Elias Ritchey, and the Lions benefited from an own-goal scored by Greater Johnstown.
Jeremy Dietz had a hat trick for Greater Johnstown in the loss, with teammate Jorge Morales also scoring a goal.
Central Cambria 4, Westmont Hilltop 0: In Ebensburg, three goals clustered over an 11-minute stretch in the second half allowed the Red Devils to pull away from the visiting Hilltoppers. Jonathan Wess opened the spree during the 47th minute, and Jack Muldoon (52nd minute) and Ojha Ojha (58th minute) followed.
Cody Roberts tallied a first-half goal to put Central Cambria on top. Wyatt Link posted the clean sheet, the Red Devils’ third this season.
Somerset 2, Forest Hills 1: In Sidman, Logan Baker’s two goals and a smothering save by goalkeeper Quintin Robison in the 78th minute allowed the Golden Eagles to slip past the Rangers.
Gavin Ickes tallied Forest Hills’ goal during the first half.
Bedford 11, Penn Cambria 2: In Bedford, eight different players scored goals in the Bisons’ victory over the visiting Panthers.
Owen Schrum, Caleb Wigfield and Cole Taylor each scored two goals for the 11-1 Bisons. Cameron Beck, Colin Gable, Isiah Gallina, Toby Corle and Chase Bussard each had a goal for Bedford.
Austin Wheeler and Andrew Dillon netted goals for 3-8-1 Penn Cambria.
Hockey
PIHL
Monday
Bishop McCort Catholic 6, Butler 1: In Valencia, Brennan Karalfa potted two goals, one each during the first and third periods, while the Crimson Crushers scored four times during the second in a win over the Golden Tornado.
Timur Naletov, Xavier Lieb, Ivan Safronov and Mykyta Yalovyi scored during Bishop McCort’s four-goal flurry in the second. Safronov and Yalovyi also posted two assists in the frame.
Butler actually evened the game at 1-all on Owen Denny’s goal scored 40 seconds into the middle period.
The Crimson Crushers’ Hleb Subach stopped 27 of the 28 shots that he faced.
