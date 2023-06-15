Vanderbilt University’s Jackson VanParis entered the second round of the 82nd Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions with a mindset shared by most golfers.
One of the 75 players able to finish his first round after a three-hour rain delay, VanParis looked to improve on a 1-over-par performance during Thursday’s second round at the par-70 Sunnehanna Country Club.
The Pinehurst, North Carolina, native met his objective and then some. VanParis shot a 9-under 61, finishing one stroke off the Sunnehanna Amateur record. He moved into the lead with an overall score of 8-under-par 132.
The third round will begin at 8 a.m. on Friday with play to conclude on Saturday.
“I knew there was 54 holes of golf left,” VanParis said of the 10 strokes he shaved off of his first-round score. “I just tried to take one hole at a time. One step at a time. Staying in the moment.”
His bogey-free round included a very solid 3-under on the front nine, with birdies on 2, 6 and 8.
But VanParis’ best play came in a sizzling effort on the back nine. He shot a 6-under 29 with birdies on 10, 11, 12, 13, 17 and 18.
“Just kind of staying patient throughout the day,” said VanParis, who tied for 13th in last year’s Sunnehanna Amateur. “I shot 3-under on the front. Obviously, that’s a very good score. I felt early on that my game was really good.
“It’s easy to get impatient out here and start flying at flags and playing too aggressive and putting yourself behind the 8-ball. It was just about sticking to my plan. Fortunately a lot of putts from 5 to 15 feet fell today.”
A birdie on the par-5 11th hole was a turning point. The hole, which produces its share of eagles throughout each year’s Amateur, started out badly for VanParis.
“One that really kind of kept my momentum was 11,” VanParis said. “It’s a hole guys go into thinking it’s a birdie or eagle hole. I didn’t hit a great tee shot and then hit kind of a not great second shot, left of the green in the rough.
“I got that ball up and down and made a 4-footer for a birdie,” he said. “To birdie the holes you’re supposed to birdie out here is really important.”
Then-Oklahoma State golfer Zachary Bauchou set the Sunnehanna Amateur record by shooting a 10-under 60 in the 2017 tournament.
University of Nevada-Las Vegas player Yuki Moriyama had 5-under 65 score in the second round and is at 7-under 133 overall.
“I made six birdies today? OK,” a smiling Moriyama responded when informed of that statistic. “Today was a grind out there. I had a couple tough luck (situations) with my putting. I put it in the wrong spot. My goal was just to make a par and get out of there.”
Moriyama made six birdie putts and had one bogey.
“A couple putts dropped in, which is great. I had a strong finish on 8 and 9 (on the front), also 17 and 18 (on the back),” Moriyama said. “That’s very positive for me.”
Moriyama said his improvement on the par-5, 617-yard No. 9 was important.
“Definitely after making two birdies on 8 and 9 gave me more confidence,” Moriyama said. “Especially hole 9, I bogeyed yesterday, a pretty tough par-5. I was able to make birdie so I gained two shots from yesterday. From that point I started having a little more confidence.”
Loyola Marymount’s Riley Lewis, of Prescott, Arizona, had a 7-under 63 in the second round and is among seven players tied at 6-under in the tournament. Like VanParis, Lewis made a significant improvement after shooting a 71 in the first round.
He was among 33 golfers who had to finish the opening round and then play the second round.
“I started on 12, so I had seven holes this morning and 25 total,” Lewis said. “Didn’t play too well the first seven holes. I finished 1-over. Then, something clicked.
“I was hitting every green, almost every fairway in the second round. I started making putts as well. I haven’t been able to hit many greens. Luckily I was able to hit a lot and I was able to convert a bunch as well. Slowly, I picked up momentum and birdied a lot of the easier holes and parred the tougher ones.”
Last year’s Sunnehanna Amateur runner-up, Maxwell Ford, a University of Georgia player, had a 7-under 63 after finishing the opening round with a 71. He is at 6-under overall.
“I had a really, really good backside,” said Ford, who had birdies on 11, 12, 13, 17 and 18 on the back to complement a 30-foot birdie putt on 7 and an eagle on 6.
“I hit my wedges close and made some putts. I didn’t let the bad spots I hit into get to me.”
Another Vanderbilt player, William Moll, of Houston, shot a 1-under 69 in the second round and is at 6-under overall after also completing his opening round with a 65 on Thursday.
“It was a great day, 22 holes. It was a little bit long but I was able to hang in there and keep it in play most of the day,” said Moll, who made par on the front nine, and then had birdies on 11 and 12 before closing with a bogey on 18.
“I hit a bunch of greens and the putts weren’t really falling on the front nine,” Moll said. “I was able to get one on 12, a 3-footer. On 13, I was able to roll one in. It was good for the momentum.”
California Golden Bears golfer Sampson Zheng, of Nagoya, Japan, shot a 64 on Thursday and is 6-under in the tournament.
Duke’s Jimmy Zheng, of Auckland, New Zealand; Baylor University’s Johnny Keefer, of San Antonio, Texas; and the University of Louisville’s Sebastian Moss, of Pearland, Texas, also are at 6-under through two rounds.
Keefer and Moss entered the second round tied for second, one stroke behind leader Herman Sekne, a Purdue player from Oslo, Norway. Sekne is one of four players at 5-under 135 after shooting a 71 on Thursday.
“It was a lot of fun and easy to get some momentum going,” said Moss, who played in a group with VanParis. “It wasn’t my best. I could have made a few more putts but it still was a lot of fun.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.