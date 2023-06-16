The weather won the day at the Sunnehanna Country Club course on Friday.
Heavy rains overnight and into the morning resulted in a two-hour delay to the start of the third round of the 82nd Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions on the par-70 course in Westmont.
Another downpour halted play at 5:11 p.m. Eventually, the round was suspended.
Discussions among committee members, the grounds keeping staff as well as USGA and WPGA officials resulted in a decision to finish the third round beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday. The final round will follow at 11 a.m.
“We discussed and considered various options,” Sunnehanna Amateur Co-Chairman John Yerger said. “This was the best result, the best outcome for the championship. We have players who have traveled too far. They’re here to play golf. We wanted to have the best players in the field and the players want a chance to compete for a championship. That’s why they’re here.”
Second-round leader Jackson Van Paris from Vanderbilt University made birdies on the first and third holes to shave off two more strokes to 10-under par when play stopped on Friday.
His group, with University of Nevada-Las Vegas player Yuki Morayama and the University of California’s Sampson Zheng, had just completed the sixth hole. They prepared to tee off on No. 7 as a heavy downpour began and the siren blasted. Zheng and Moriyama were among nine players tied for second at 6 under, although none of those had finished Friday’s round.
“I felt like I was playing good, but I don’t view (the stoppage) as a negative,” said Van Paris, who had a 9-under 61 in Thursday’s second round and made birdie putts on two of the six holes he played Friday.
“Everybody is playing the same golf course at the same time.
“I’m just glad that we are able to go out and finish Round 3, and hopefully get four rounds in for the tournament. That’s what we all came here to do.”
Defending champion Bryce Lewis from the University of Tennessee was 2 over through nine holes in the third round.
He is 2 over in the tournament when play stopped.
“(Saturday’s) weather looks pretty good and I think we’re going to finish 72 holes,” Lewis said. “The course is under water right now.
“I’m starting on No. 11 (Saturday). Obviously, if I want to make any sort of run, have a good finish or potentially win the golf tournament, I have to go out and play aggressively.”
After the third round concludes Saturday, the committee plan to hold a 30-minute session to record scores and determine the cut.
The fourth round will include split tees and have groups of two players instead of the traditional three players in order to speed up play.
“Friday, you have the least amount of flexibility,” Yerger said of the options the committee considered. “There are players who travel. The Northeast Amateur starts Wednesday.
“Players have flights scheduled. They have plans. Those have to be considerations in terms of what we do.”
The Northeast Amateur will be held Wednesday through next Saturday at Wannamoisett Country Club in Rumford, Rhode Island.
“At the end of the day, if you’ve got a chance to win the tournament, for a few dollars and an hour and a half of their time, they’re going to find a way to play (the final round),” Yerger said.
Remembering Mike Murphy: After the rains stopped Friday afternoon, the Sunnehanna Amateur honored the late Mike Murphy Jr., a USGA rules official who from 2002 to 2019 traveled from Bluffton, South Carolina, to offer his expertise and services to the tournament.
After a brief ceremony near the clubhouse, Sunnehanna Amateur committee member and former co-chairman Jim Hargreaves presented a plaque to Marsha Murphy, Mike’s widow. Mike Murphy died at age 80 on Feb. 14.
“I am just blown away by this,” Marsha Murphy said. “It’s fabulous. Mike would be so pleased.”
A permanent plaque will be displayed on a wall near the first tee box with other commemorative plaques honoring former golf professionals Joe Shorto and John Goettlicher.
“Mike met Jim (Hargreaves) and Denny (Wharton) down at the tournament administration school the USGA put on,” Marsha Murphy said, describing how her husband introduced himself to the then-Sunnehanna Amateur co-chairmen.
“Mike said, ‘Hey, I’ve heard about the Sunnehanna Amateur all these years. I’d love to come up and help you all out.’
“They said, ‘We’d love to have you.’
“He started coming up here.
“This was his way of giving back to golf. It was great to him as a junior golfer. It just formed Mike for the rest of his life.
“Those values are something you never lose.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083.
Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
