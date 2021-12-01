LORETTO, Pa. – Ramiir Dixon-Conover and Jeriah Coleman both notched the best scoring performances of their career in St. Francis’ 93-67 victory over visiting Bucknell on Wednesday night, but the accomplishment means vastly different things for two very diverse Red Flash players.
Dixon-Conover routinely is among St. Francis’ top scorers, so his game-high 23 points was only surprising in that one would have expected him to have scored more in a game at some point. Coleman, though, has had trouble carving out meaningful minutes with bigs Mark Flagg and Josh Cohen ahead of him on the depth chart. The 7-footer from Anchorage, Alaska, only had logged 61 career minutes five games into his sophomore campaign.
With Flagg and Cohen both on the bench in foul trouble midway through the first half and the Bison scoring at will inside, though, Coleman helped spark a big turnaround at DeGol Arena on Wednesday night.
“A good win,” St. Francis coach Rob Krimmel said. “I think everything we were able to do defensively let us get into a rhythm offensively.”
St. Francis, which led by as many as 35 and received points from 11 players, evened its record at 3-3. Sophomores Ronell Giles Jr. and Max Land joined Dixon-Conover in double figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively, and Luke Ruggery also registered a career scoring high of nine.
In just eight minutes, Coleman collected seven points and seven rebounds and was a plus-17 as the Red Flash turned around the contest in which they trailed by seven at the 11:39 mark of the first half.
Coleman’s rebound total also was a career best. Coleman was 3-for-4 from the field with a dunk and also blocked a shot.
“It started off with being focused,” said Coleman, who helped shut down Bucknell’s parade of buckets in the restricted area in the first 10 minutes. “Coach told me just the other day to stay with defense and be focused on our defense. That’s what I need to work on. One of the things that was in my head was trying to protect the rim.”
Coleman had been intended to be a bigger part of the Flash forward rotation this season. However, once the NCAA’s COVID rules gave Flagg a chance to play another year, Coleman became an understudy again.
“We got production from everybody. Obviously Jeriah’s best game in a Red Flash uniform,” Krimmel said.
While originally from Alaska, Krimmel and his staff found Coleman when he moved at the age of 17 to Virginia Beach, where he and Giles were teammates.
“My mom found a job in Virginia and I had a coach who knew how to get me basketball opportunities,” Coleman said.
“In Alaska basketball, we don’t have the exposure.”
Dixon-Conover set his new career benchmark on a stepback 3 in transition following Zahree Harrison’s spectacular pickpocket steal of Josh Adoh, who appeared to have a breakaway layup. Dixon-Conover’s previous scoring high was 21 points.
“We just executed the game plan. I just took what the defense gave me,” said Dixon-Conover, who was 10-for-16 from the field, 7 of 10 inside 5 feet of the rim.
After a slow start, St. Francis found its groove in the last 10 minutes of the first half to grab a 42-32 halftime lead behind Dixon-Conover’s 13 points.
Dixon-Conover gave St. Francis its first lead since the opening bucket at 27-25 when he came up with the ball after making two deflections and passing to Land for a transition layup, then making a circus shot on a wild attack of the bucket on which he collided with Coleman.
Bucknell (2-6) called timeout with 3:22 left in the half after Coleman dunked a Thompson miss and Thompson subsequently made a 3-pointer off the secondary break to stake the Red Flash to a 36-29 advantage. Dixon-Conover pushed it to a nine-point lead a minute later on a Euro-step drive off a play Krimmel designed in a timeout.
Bucknell did a good job getting in the paint early, scoring its first eight points inside the restricted area to jump out to an 8-4 lead. The Red Flash stayed in contact, though, and Cohen’s two free throws at 12:58 tied it at 16.
