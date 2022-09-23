PORTAGE, Pa. – United Valley stunned Portage by jumping out to an early two-touchdown lead Friday night, and the Lions held on down the stretch to not only pick up their first win of the season, but the first-ever win in co-op program history, with a 24-14 Heritage Conference triumph over the Mustangs.
The Lions (1-4) used a ball-control offense to dominate the time of possession in the first half, but after the Mustangs (3-2) pulled within seven heading into the fourth quarter, United Valley came up with a huge red-zone defensive stop following a turnover.
Coach Kevin Marabito’s squad then proceeded to engineer a 12-play, seven-minute drive that ended with Evan McAnulty’s 22-yard field goal that made it a two-possession game with 3:15 remaining, and the Lions again stopped Portage on downs in the final minute to seal the outcome.
“That was a heck of a football game,” said Marabito. “For three or four weeks, nothing went our way.
“Tonight, we faced some adversity, but our kids battled through it. We told them all week, ‘Good things are going to happen if you keep working hard.’ It was a total team effort, and I couldn’t be any prouder of our boys.”
Junior running back Caden McCully rushed for a game-high 114 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries to pace the United Valley offense, which outgained the Mustangs 249-215 in total yardage.
“It’s a great feeling to get a win under our belt,” McCully said. “Our offensive line did all the work, and our defense played great. I couldn’t be any prouder to be a United Valley Lion.”
The Lions seized the momentum early. After recovering a failed Mustang onside kick attempt on the opening kickoff, United Valley moved 60 yards in 12 plays, all on the ground. A Portage personal foul penalty aided the drive, which was capped off by quarterback Isaac Worthington’s 22-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-10. McAnulty’s extra-point kick made it 7-0 at the 7:15 mark.
United Valley subsequently recovered a fumble on the Mustangs’ initial play from scrimmage, and rushes of 13 yards by Worthington and 18 yards by McCully led to McCully’s 8-yard score.
Portage got right back in the game on the ensuing series as Isaac Jubina rumbled up the middle for a 44-yard gain, and two plays later found the end zone from three yards out. Andrew Miko’s PAT pulled the Mustangs within seven heading into the second quarter.
The Lions added to their advantage with another time-consuming drive late in the first half, covering 13 plays over six minutes. Worthington’s 15-yard scramble on third-and-13 was a key play, leading to Brydon Brown’s 3-yard touchdown run at the 1:28 mark that gave United Valley an eventual 21-7 halftime lead.
Miko eluded several United Valley defenders on a 39-yard quarterback keeper late in the third quarter to cut the Mustang deficit to seven, and after three straight Lion penalties on the ensuing series pinned United Valley deep in their own territory, Portage’s Bode Layo recovered a fumble at the eight yard line to put the Mustangs in prime field position.
However, a holding penalty pushed Portage back to the Lions’ 19, and United Valley forced three straight Mustang incompletions to regain possession with 10:19 left.
With United Valley facing a third-and-18 following a sack and a fumbled shotgun snap, Worthington fired a 39-yard strike over the middle to Gino DiPaulo to put the ball in Portage territory. Runs of 12 and 11 yards by McCully led to a first-and-goal for the Lions, but after the Portage defense stuffed three straight rushes, McAnulty’s clutch field goal gave United Valley the cushion needed to seal the win.
“Never count our guys out, they’re going to battle to the end,” Portage coach Marty Slanoc said. “Credit to their guys and Coach Marabito. They made more plays than us tonight.” “We made some mistakes, and missed some opportunities that we had to take advantage of.”
The Lions will host Cambria Heights next Friday, while Portage travels to Homer-Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.