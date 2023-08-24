ARMAGH, Pa. – While the early portion of of United Valley’s 2022 slate came with more lumps than homemade applesauce, the Lions’ three-game tear showed coach Kevin Marabito that the first-year union between the former United and Blacklick Valley programs was starting to bear fruit.
As United Valley approaches the second year of its cooperative arrangement, Marabito’s outlook is buoyed by the speed in which the two programs and communities have come together.
“Last year, it blended quick as far as kids getting along,” Marabito said. “As the season went on, we had that three-game win streak at the end of the year once we found everything. Going into Year 2, it’s just like it’s one school.
“Probably the best offseason I’ve had since about 2018 with numbers and great turnouts.
“The leadership from both schools and communities support one another. The transition has been a lot easier than people think it would be.”
All of the team’s returning experience from a season ago means that preparations during the offseason have been a bit smoother.
“This time last year was definitely a lot different, because we didn’t know each other,” DiPaolo said. “This year, we’ve now played together for a whole season. It’s just been a lot easier to get stuff done.”
The unity also extended to the communities outside of football, leading to to peace of mind in the Lions’ locker room.
“I think it was a good thing that (the communities) came together,” senior Isaac Worthington said. “It helps the team out, because if the parents are separated, it messes with the kids.”
Among the returning starters on offense is senior running back Caden McCully, who toted the ball 137 times for 733 yards with six touchdowns in 2022. McCully rushed for 100 or more yards in three of United Valley’s four wins last season, though his season high of 156 came in a narrow loss to eventual District 6 Class 1A champion Northern Cambria.
With the bulk of United Valley’s returning experience on offense – one that will line up in a gun spread and at times in the I formation – at the skill positions, the Lions’ inexperience up front was worth noting by Marabito, but it didn’t dampen his optimism.
“We’re a little bit worried offensively with the line, we’re not going to have a lot of depth there,” Marabito said.
“We’re going to be a bit younger up front, but still we’re a lot farther ahead at this stage than we’ve been.”
On defense, the Lions bring back their five leading tacklers in McCully (82), Dylan Stephens (54), Clint Safko (47), Evan Thomas (45) and Worthington (45). In its four wins, United Valley held opponents to an average of 16.8 points per game as opposed to the 29.5 points surrendered in its six losses.
After a 1-6 start, broken up by a 24-14 win at Portage, United Valley reeled off wins against Purchase Line (20-19), at River Valley (26-12) and at Conemaugh Valley (41-22) to wrap up the year. That was when the program’s evolution was taking form, according to Marabito.
“A lot of it is understanding what it takes to win,” Marabito said. “We had that first win at Portage, and we didn’t understand what you had to do to continue that. Then we had a lull, and then all of a sudden it clicked. Players started practicing harder. You got that first win, then the second win, then the third. That was a high point.
“You look back, 2018 was the last success we had at United. Blacklick Valley was struggling just like us. You put those together and you had kids not understanding what it takes and the work that comes with winning and being consistent with it. It was a learning process.”
The home win over the Red Dragons on Oct. 14 seemingly carried a big lesson for the squad.
“Once we went to Purchase Line, we found out that to win close games that we have to come together,” senior Gino DiPaolo said. “After that, it just took off and we finished the season strong.”
The Lions’ roster boasts 45 players, 21 who earned letters last season. The Lions bring back eight starters on offense and nine on defense for Marabito, who is entering his 40th season in coaching with 23 as a head coach – with previous stops at Ferndale, Penns Manor and Greater Johnstown before taking the headset at United in 2015.
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
