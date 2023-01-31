ARMAGH – United senior Traystin Tomalson arrived at United High School on Tuesday evening with the heavy heart that inevitably comes with the loss of a loved one.
Tomalson, who had learned of the death of his grandfather earlier in the day, finished it with a second-period fall against Vance Hower. The Lions’ second consecutive win by fall was one of several highlights in their 50-15 victory against Mount Union in the quarterfinals of the District 6 Class AA Team Wrestling Tournament.
United (16-0) will face top-seeded Penns Valley in the district semifinals on Saturday. The winners in the round of four vie for the championship later in the day.
Tomalson’s fall came in the 145-pound weight class. It was one of three falls posted by the Lions. It also was a positive way to finish a day that started with not-so-positive news.
“Trayson Tomalson lost his grandfather this morning,” United coach Josh Henning said. “For him to come out tonight and get a fall for us is huge for him and big for the team.
“We told the team right before we came out we were coming out to wrestle for his grandpap because his pap was always in the stands cheering us on. So, we wanted to go and get that win for him.”
Henning acknowledged that competing under such trying circumstances can pose a challenge.
“But I think it also motivated us a lot, too,” he said. “The team all pulled together for Trays tonight.”
The Lions dictated the tempo from the opening bout. They scored the initial takedown in each of the first seven contested bouts.
“We got the ball rolling. The guys started to score points quickly,” Henning said. “And once the momentum started to go in our favor, we were able to keep it going.”
“They’re a really tough team, and a very young team. So we were surprised at how good they were, and our guys weren’t ready to wrestle,” Trojans coach Keith Ryan said.
Sawyer McGinnis (215) and Noah Pisarcik (139) also won by fall for the Lions. Gideon Bracken (121) and Colton Henning (127) won the first two weight classes by major decisions by the combined score of 22-1.
The Lions, in spite of a perfect dual-meet record, entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed. Penns Valley, Huntingdon and Bald Eagle Area are the top three seeds.
Henning takes a philosophical approach to the seeding process, which he said is determined by points attained throughout the season.
“We’re going into (the tournament) undefeated, and we’re very optimistic, and we’re excited to get up and wrestle those other teams, and (we’re) all feeling very confident and excited for the weekend,” he said.
“(United) is ready to set out for a district title, I think. The team looks really good,” Ryan said. “I think they can hang with any of them.”
Haden Inch (285) and Deegan Rittenhouse (160) scored falls for Mount Union (13-4). Josh Ryan (189) won by decision for the Trojans, who advanced to the quarterfinals earlier in the evening with a 45-30 victory against Southern Huntingdon.
Michael Monty (133) and Zach Travis (172) won by decision for United. Caden McCully (152), Josef Garshnick (114) and Jacob Sombronski (107) recorded wins by forfeit.
“They’re good on top,” Ryan said, “and they keep putting moves together.”
