ARMAGH, Pa. – United senior Jon Henry didn’t score a point in the opening half of a District 6 Class 2A quarterfinal against visiting Bishop McCort Catholic on Wednesday night.
But Henry made his presence felt in the second half – and overtime – in front of an estimated 650 fans in a jam-packed gymnasium.
Henry netted all 14 of his points over the final 20 minutes of play. He was in the perfect spot to tap in a rebound for the game-winning basket with 4.5 seconds left in a 64-62 overtime victory.
“I just wanted it more,” Henry said. “I didn’t want my season to end tonight. This is a great way to do it.”
Third-seeded United will take a 21-4 record into the semifinal round against second-seeded Penns Manor, a 73-42 winner over No. 7 West Branch on Wednesday.
Sixth-seeded Bishop McCort Catholic closed a 13-10 season with a strong effort in a tightly contested game, as each team had multiple opportunities to take control in the final quarter and OT.
“It was just back and forth,” Bishop McCort Catholic coach Chris Pfeil said. “It was a matter of one or two shots falling, balls rolling off the rim the right way, balls bouncing off the rim for rebounds. Give United credit. They scrapped and clawed. They’re a great, well-coached basketball team.”
Junior Brad Felix had a team-high 16 points for United, two more than 6-foot-4 Henry. Ben Tomb, another 6-4 senior, had 13 rebounds and four blocked shots to go with nine points.
“I joked with the kids that they make my hair turn lighter and lighter shades,” United coach Matt Rodkey said. “This was stressful for a coach. I’m sure it was great for fans to watch. I’m so proud of my boys for battling.
“It’s a shame some team had to lose this game. Bishop McCort is very well-coached and a great program. Their kids play so hard and you appreciate that as a coach.”
Junior Trystan Fornari had 16 points for the Crimson Crushers. Senior Mason Nash and freshman Colby Cannizzaro each scored 12 points. Senior Colin Stevens had eight rebounds and six points.
“I’m so proud of my seniors,” Pfeil said. “It’s very hard to say goodbye to five kids who dedicated themselves to the program the way they did. They’re not just good basketball players. They were great kids and great leaders for our underclassmen.”
United led 15-12 after one quarter, but Bishop McCort outscored the Lions 18-10 in the second to lead 30-25 at halftime.
Bishop McCort had a 44-41 advantage through three quarters and led 49-44 with 5:06 left after a Cannizzaro 3-pointer.
The Lions led 51-49 on a Felix basket at 3:26. There were ties at 49, 51, 54 and 56-all, the score after regulation as Tomb scored inside with 1:11 left.
Each team had two possessions in the final minute, but neither could convert.
United posted an 8-6 advantage in OT, with Henry scoring two field goals, including the biggest of the night.
“Jacob Boring, at the end, he was just driving around and he ended up going for a layup,” Henry said. “I was just there for the tip back.
“I put my arm up, tipped it right in. There is nothing better than that. It was awesome.”
Rodkey said Henry was deserving of the big finish.
“Jon Henry is a special kid,” Rodkey said. “He’s just a great human being. I love the kid to death.
“Jon broke his elbow in early January. He had to get surgery. He missed about 31/2 weeks only. What a fighter that guy is. He worked so hard because he wanted to be back. He knew this team could be special.
“No one deserves an overtime tip-in more than Jon Henry.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
