ARMAGH, Pa. — United held off a furious fourth-quarter rally and posted a 71-65 victory against Cambria Heights in the Heritage Conference basketball semi-final playoffs on Monday night before a raucous crowd at United High School.
The Lions (18-4) will face West Shamokin in a rematch of the 2020-21 title game at Ed Fry Arena on Friday night.
“(West Shamokin) beat us pretty handily two weeks ago. We beat them the first time around this year. It’s going to be a battle,” United coach Matt Rodkey said. “Coach (Judd) McCullough is a great coach; great program. I’ve told him personally we hope our program gets to the level he’s at.”
United changed a three-point halftime lead to a 49-35 advantage entering with fourth quarter.
The Lions embarked on a 12-3 run early three minutes into the second half and finished the period with an off-balance 3-pointer by Bradley Felix just before the buzzer.
“We had three possessions where we turned over the basketball and they capitalized,” Highlanders coach Eric Nagel said.
Felix led all scorers with 23 points. Johnny Muchesko added 17 points, and Jacob Boring contributed 11 points.
Cambria Heights committed 16 turnovers. Nagel would like to see that story change as the Highlanders (12-7) prepare for the district playoffs.
“We can’t turn over the ball as much,” Nagel said. “We talk about it all the time.” Many teams might have struggled to overcome such adversity.
The Highlanders, however, made United struggle in the final period.
“A lot of teams would have folded when (United) hit that 3 at the end of the third quarter,” Nagel said. “But we didn’t. We battled back.” T
he Highlanders used a 3-2 zone and a suffocating full-court press to climb back in contention.
“They pressured us a lot,” Rodkey said. “I don’t think we did a great job early in the fourth quarter of passing the ball in or even getting the ball up the court. It seemed like they had us stifled. We couldn’t even get it over the foul line at the other end.”
Senior Quin Mazenko and junior Carter Lamb led the comeback, which Caleb Whiteford capped off with a 3-pointer that cut the Lions lead to 65-62 with 55 seconds to go.
“Carter brings a ton of energy,” Nagel said. “He flies around and makes play.”
Whiteford led the Highlanders with 19 points. Mazenko made good on 9 of 10 free throws and finished with 18 points. Bernie Whiteford and Lamb added 10 points apiece.
“We pressed them really hard. But we’ve got to capitalize. We got turnovers (but) we’ve got to make them pay on the other end,” Nagel said.
United made good on six of eight free throws over the last 45 seconds to quell Cambria Heights’ comeback hopes. The Lions made 18 of 24 from the line.
