BOSWELL, Pa. – Lauren Donelson scored a game-high 17 points, Mollee Fry added 14 and United outrebounded and outmuscled Somerset 60-36 to take home the championship in the 55th annual Boswell Area Jaycees Tournament on Wednesday evening.
Delaney Perrone netted 11 points off the bench for the Lions, and Aleah Bevard and Jordyn Travis combined for 12 points.
After a rough first quarter shooting, the Lions led by just two, but outscored the Golden Eagles 14-5 in the second quarter largely by holding them to just one shot on the offensive end.
Despite shots not falling in the first half, United continued to get quality looks and put the game away in the third quarter when it limited Somerset to just two field goals for the duration of the period.
“We were taking good shots, but the ball wasn’t falling for us,” United coach Craig Bytner said about the corrections made at halftime. “We talked about at halftime the importance of driving the basketball, trying to get them in foul trouble and getting to the free throw line.
“That’s kind of been our bread and butter this year.
“We just had to go back to our basics.”
Donelson joined Fry on the all-tournament team after drilling three 3-pointers in the first half to spark a stagnant United offense.
Gracie Bowers, who made the all-tournament team, led Somerset with 13 points.
Shawna Walker had 11 points, including three triples.
United won last year’s tournament over Shade.
The problem for Somerset was fatigue after a hard-fought first half in which the Golden Eagles turned it over 11 times.
“United just adjusted very well,” Somerset coach Jill Kegg said. “Our girls got tired on defense and we got in some foul trouble. We just got tired, and that’s what it was.”
The Golden Eagles once again struggled shooting from the perimeter and at the free throw line, shooting just 5 of 12 at the charity stripe.
“The big thing was we got cold, they got hot,” said Kegg. “They (United) passed very well on offense and got nice, open shots.
“We just weren’t able to recover.”
United led 27-16 at halftime and 43-20 at the end of three quarters.
Now, the Lions will turn their attention to Bishop McCort, a team Bytner expects will give his team all they can handle.
“That’s our next game. In my opinion, they very well could be the top team in the state,” Bytner said of the Crimson Crushers. “It was great that, hopefully, we built some confidence up over Christmas. We’re definitely full steam ahead. We’re going to hopefully be able to give McCort a game.”
Note: Tussey Mountain beat host North Star 50-44 in the consolation game.
Grace Metz was the high scorer of the tournament and made the all-tournament team for the Cougars. She was joined on the team by Tussey Mountain’s Kailee Leonard.
