Senior Dylan Dishong scored his second goal of the game with only 4:50 left to lead second-seeded United over sixth-seeded Bishop Carroll Catholic 4-3 in the District 6 Class 1A boys soccer semifinal round on Thursday.
“Ty Gapshes took it to the corner. I thought he was just going to cross it in,” said Dishong, whose goal put the United boys into the District 6 title game for the first time in program history. “But he saw me and put it across. I got a couple lucky bounces and put it in.”
United (14-3-1), which fields a co-ed roster, will face top-seeded Richland in the championship game at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Central Cambria High School.
“This is huge for United,” said Lions coach Chris Wirick, the former United girls coach who took over the boys program late in the season. “They’ve made it to the playoffs a couple years in a row, but usually they’re not known as a soccer school.
“But this core, this group of kids, there are eight seniors. They’ve been working hard and this is where it’s gotten to.”
Bishop Carroll Catholic (8-10-0) played a solid game and led 1-0 and later forged ties at 2-all and 3-all. The Huskies outshot the Lions 15-9.
“What can you say when it’s a one-goal game and it comes down to the last five or six minutes?” Bishop Carroll coach Chad Ryan said.
“You can’t complain about that.”
Bishop Carroll Catholic opened the scoring as sophomore Jude Hudkins took a cross pass from sophomore Will Tremel and pushed the ball into the open net with 27:48 on the first-half clock.
The Lions tied the score a little over 3 minutes later on Dishong’s first goal of the game.
United took the lead when junior Connor Rosko scored 21:16 before the half to make it 2-1.
“We’ve been in these games before. We just have to keep fighting the whole time,” Dishong said. “I’ve been working for this for four years. It feels great to finally make it.”
Bishop Carroll Catholic senior Pablo Fernandez-Diaz, a native of Madrid, Spain, tied the game at 2-all with a penalty kick goal at 20:33 in the second half.
“At halftime, these guys found their heart,” the Huskies’ Ryan said. “They knew they could play better than they did in the first half. They dug deep, got into their hearts and played better.”
United countered with a free kick that resulted in a go-ahead goal 3 minutes later. Dishong took the initial shot, which the Huskies defense slowed down, but Gapshes got to the ball and his shot hit the net for a goal.
Fernandez-Diaz tied the game at 3-all on a shot from 20 yards out that landed in the top left corner of the net with 16:29 on the second-half clock. The Lions defense also thwarted two breakaway chances Fernandez-Diaz created.
“They brought it on. I knew they would,” Wirick said of the Huskies. “They challenge every ball and they would not give up. We overcame it.
“We got the last one to cap it.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
