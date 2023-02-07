ARMAGH, Pa. – The United High School boys basketball team earned its third straight appearance in the Heritage Conference title game by shooting the long ball early and playing stingy defense in the second half of Tuesday’s semifinal contest.
The West Division top-seeded Lions beat the East second- seeded Cambria Heights 62-29 in front of a large crowd on their home court. United (20-2) will face East top-seeded Portage in Friday’s boys title game at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex on the Indiana (Pa.) campus.
“They had 10 3s in the first half,” Cambria Heights coach Eric Nagel said after his team slipped to 10-11. “The game plan was, ‘Don’t let them attack the basket.’ That’s what kind of killed us in the first game we played them. They got a lot of transition points, attacking the glass on us (in United’s 56-40 win on Dec. 14 at Cambria Heights).
“We said, ‘Hey, let’s make them jump shooters.’ The game plan kind of goes out the window when they get 10 3s,” he said. “They had 40, and 30 points were out of 3-pointers in the first half.”
United built a 40-21 first-half advantage on the strength of those 10 3-pointers. Senior forward Brad Felix had three 3-point field goals in the opening quarter and finished with a game-high 20 points.
Senior guard Tyler Robertson had three treys in the opening half, senior guard Joe Marino had two 3s, and senior point guard Dylan Dishong and junior guard Isaac Worthington each splashed one.
“My high school coach always told me you have to shoot teams out of a zone or they’ll stay in it,” United coach Matt Rodkey said.
“Fortunately, our guys were able to hit some shots and get them into the man-to-man stuff.
“We practice hard on those things. Our guys are some of the better shooters around. Luckily for us, the ball went into the hole.”
Robertson had 12 points, and Dishong netted 11 points for United. Senior forward Carter Lamb led the Highlanders with 11 points.
The Lions limited the Cambria Heights to only three field goals and eight total points in the second half. United put a running clock into motion after Dishong hit a basket to set a 54-24 score with 26.2 seconds left in the third quarter.
Felix said the quick start to the game provided United both momentum and confidence.
“We practice a lot of 3s at practice. That’s what we do. They fell for us,” Felix said.
“It forced them to change their defense. It opened up a little more of the driving lanes for us and we didn’t have to shoot as much.”
United defeated West Shamokin 48-37 in the 2022 Heritage Conference title game. The Wolves hosted and defeated the Lions, 46-33, in the 2021 conference championship game.
Portage, a 65-48 winner over River Valley in Tuesday’s semifinal, had edged United 83-79 in overtime when the teams met on the Lions’ floor on Jan. 18.
“We had a close game with them last time and lost in overtime. It’s going to be a fun game,” Felix said. “It’s cool that we’ve been there before, but we get to experience it again. A little bit less nerves.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
