CRESSON, Pa. – The United High School boys basketball team narrowly missed opportunities to reach the District 6 championship game during the previous two seasons.
Once the top-seeded Lions finally advanced to the Class 2A title contest on Thursday night at Mount Aloysius College, they weren’t about to squander this chance to claim the first District 6 boys title in school history.
Senior forward Brad Felix scored 23 points and had 10 rebounds, and senior guard Joe Marino netted 19 points, with three 3-pointers and eight rebounds in the Lions’ 70-42 victory over third-seeded West Branch.
“After just missing the game two years in a row, it feels great to finally get into it and get a win,” said Felix, a career 1,000-point scorer who tallied 14 second-half points as United pulled away.
United (25-2) will face the District 7 seventh-place team in the PIAA tournament first round on March 11. West Branch (19-8) will meet the District 10 third-place team, also on March 11.
“I means a lot,” Marino said of the historic championship in the program’s first district title-game appearance.
“Once you get over the hump once, you can keep going and going.”
United lost in the district semifinal round each of the previous two seasons, falling to Penns Manor in 2022 and losing to Portage in 2021.
“It means so much. Our guys worked so hard. I’m so proud of our coaching staff and our kids,” United coach Matt Rodkey said. “We’ve been so fortunate over these last three years.
“Our kids worked so hard every single day. They wanted this. They did what they needed to do.”
United’s Marino had seven first-quarter points, and Felix netted six in the frame, including a basket with 2:21 left to give the Lions a 16-6 advantage.
West Branch closed the quarter on a 6-0 run to make it 16-12 after a Owen Koleno basket.
United pushed the margin to double digits in the second quarter and led 33-22 at halftime thanks to a Marino 3-pointer at 2:37.
Marino hit a 3-pointer with 3:40 left in the third to put United ahead 46-25.
“I just try to hit them whenever it’s important,” Marino said. “Whenever I get a good look, I just try to hit them every time.”
Felix hit his lone 3-pointer of the night with 4:48 left in the third to make it 43-25.
His traditional three-point play with 1:42 left gave United a 30-point lead, 67-37.
“My teammates were driving in and hit me with a lot of open looks,” Felix said.
“Dishing it from down low and they were falling for me.”
Seven United players hit the scoring column, with six of those scoring six or more points.
“Brad is our team leader but as we usually say, we’ve got a bunch of guys,” Rodkey said. “Our little freshman Carter Payne had some points at the end. All five of our guys have been the leading scorer at one point or another.
“We feel like we’re pretty well-rounded.”
Team defense also played a significant role in the outcome.
“I’m very pleased with our defensive effort,” Rodkey said. “Those guys average 70 or 71 points, the most in 2A this year.
“We wanted to do our best to hold them down. I’m not sure how many 3’s they made (one), but I know it was well less than they usually make.”
Sophomore Owen Koleno had a team-high 19 points, and sophomore leading-scorer Joel Evans had 14 points for West Branch. But the Lions held the Warriors to 12 or fewer points in each of the four quarters.
“We don’t have any similar opponents and didn’t know much about them,” Felix said, “but we watched a lot of film, figured out what they do and put stuff in to beat it.”
The Lions were determined to keep the Warriors in check.
“We just came in saying we were going to play the hardest defense they’ve faced all year,” Marino said. “That’s all it was.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.