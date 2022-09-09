WINDBER, Pa. – There aren’t many downsides to a consistent string of one-sided victories by Windber High School during the past two football seasons.
But after the Ramblers defeated visiting Conemaugh Valley 56-7 on Friday night, coach Matt Grohal said he sometimes regrets how often he’s had to limit the playing time of standout players, especially senior running back John Shuster, during the second half of games.
Don’t misunderstand. Grohal is all about good sportsmanship, which is why Shuster often plays barely more than a half. But Grohal realizes there’s a lot of untapped potential on the sideline in such scenarios.
“Outside of his freshman year, he just never gets to play in the second half of a football game,” Grohal said after Shuster made the most of his 10 carries while gaining 243 yards and scoring four touchdowns. “He’s worked harder than any kid I’ve ever coached. I just feel bad for him. He’s usually out of the game by halftime.
“We’ve got a tough stretch coming up,” Grohal said. “Last year that bit us pretty hard not playing guys when we had to play Berlin (in a 20-7 road win in Week 7). Our guys just weren’t conditioned game-wise. We’ve got to play a little bit deeper into the games so those guys can get conditioned.”
Windber is 3-0 outscoring opponents by a combined 177-15. In fact, Friday’s 56 points were a season low after the Ramblers tallied 57 against Fairfield and 64 against Tussey Mountain.
Conemaugh Valley slipped to a somewhat deceiving 0-3 after falling to WestPAC powers Berlin Brothersvalley, Conemaugh Township and Windber, teams with a combined 9-0 record.
Windber rushed for 421 yards on 25 carries against the Blue Jays. Junior Colin Marx had three carries for 101 yards and touchdown runs of 26 and 60 yards to give the Ramblers an early 14-0 advantage.
“This is Windber football. This is what they do,” Conemaugh Valley coach Matt Kent said. “Year-in and year-out they’re a good program. They’ve got a bunch of kids over there, and we don’t. Our lack of numbers against their power was just too much. They have too many athletes in places where we don’t.
“We gave it all we had.”
Windber’s Ethan Brady pounced on a Conemaugh Valley fumble at the Blue Jays’ 24-yard line three plays into the game. That set up Marx’s 26-yard touchdown run that followed Shuster’s TD dash that was negated by a holding penalty.
The Ramblers got the ball back after a punt, and Marx ran 60 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 advantage at 3:47 of the first quarter.
Windber had two touchdown runs negated on its next possession, a 50-yarder by Shuster and a 17-yard dash by Marx. Finally, Shuster scored one that counted from 18 yards out. Bryson Costa’s extra-point made it 21-0 at 9:09 of the second quarter.
“We had a good plan offensively. The line just executed. We made a couple cuts and that’s how we broke them,” Shuster said.
The Ramblers’ Brady brothers' connection produced a 38-yard touchdown pass, as quarterback Ethan Brady hit an open Evan Brady along the sideline midway through the quarter. Costa’s kick made it 28-0.
“These are big games and we’re going to have to be balanced as a team,” Shuster said. “That’s a good thing we threw that in today.”
Shuster added a 29-yard touchdown run at 4:17 to set a 35-0 halftime score.
“He’s special. I’ll probably never coach another guy like him,” Grohal said. “He’s a great football player, a great kid, a great leader. He’s great in the classroom. I’ve got a lot of kids like that but he steals the limelight because of how many touchdowns and yards he rushes for.”
Shuster ran the first play of the second half 65 yards for his third touchdown of the game. His 62-yard run on his final carry put Windber up 48-0 with 3:55 left on a running third-quarter clock.
Conemaugh Valley got on the board on Eli Darr’s 3-yard touchdown run to convert a fourth-and-1.
Windber’s R.J. Tallion set the final with a touchdown that was followed by Lucas Rummel’s two-point conversion run.
“I told our kids, ‘Last year we started out 0-3. This year we started 0-3’,” said Kent, whose Blue Jays went 6-6 and won a District 6 Class 1A playoff game in 2021. “‘OK, let’s get the powerhouses out of the way. Every game after that is winnable.’
"We’re going to start that stretch and see how we can do. We’re going to regroup. We have a bye week coming up, which is going to treat us well and allow us to heal up.”
