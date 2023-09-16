WINDBER, Pa. – Windber quarterback Tanner Barkley and his teammates watched as medical personnel and training staff tended to injured running back Luke Hostetler near midfield at on Friday night.
The area’s leading rusher, Hostetler went down after fielding a Meyersdale punt early in the third quarter of an Inter-County South contest.
Players from each team quietly took a knee as a cart transported Hostetler off the field to an ambulance that had arrived at the nearly silent Windber Stadium.
“Luke’s a big part of this team. We love him,” said Barkley, a senior in his first season as the Ramblers starting quarterback. “So, once he got out, I think that just fired us up to play for him.”
Barkley certainly did his part while completing 13 of 15 passes for 236 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the undefeated Ramblers’ 38-7 victory over the Red Raiders.
“I thought the guys did a good job. It’s tough when one of your leaders goes down,” Windber coach Matt Grohal said. “Just the way high school football has gone this year – the young man at Jersey Shore, the young man at Karns City. It’s not good for our game right now.”
Grohal referred to two serious player injuries earlier this season that have garnered attention and concern throughout the state.
“As coaches, we’ve got to make sure that everything we do is safety-first to ensure this game is going to be around for a long time,” Grohal said.
The Ramblers improved to 4-0, while Meyersdale lost its second straight game after a 2-0 start to the season.
Windber also made history by recording its 667th all-time win since 1914. That ties the Ramblers with Greater Johnstown, which has played high school football since 1898, as the programs with the most all-time wins in The Tribune-Democrat coverage area.
That milestone came on a night of mixed emotions.
Grohal and Meyersdale coach Ryan Donaldson talked with officials for several on the field after the injury delay.
“We just calmed the emotions. Coach Grohal and I got on the same page for what we wanted out of our teams the rest of the game,” Donaldson said. “That’s pretty much what took place there.
“My thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Hostetler. He’s a very good football player and I hope to see him playing for Windber at some point this season.”
Hostetler had gained 77 yards and scored two touchdowns on 10 carries in the first half. The junior running back has 837 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns this season.
“This is a lingering injury from last year against Steelton (in the 2022 PIAA playoffs),” Grohal said. “Hopefully he just tweaked it. We’ll check him out. I thought our kids after that delay really responded well.”
Early in the game, Hostetler converted a fourth-and-2 with a 34-yard run to put the ball at the Meyersdale 6-yard line. Bryce Chicarell ran the next play into the end zone, and Bryson Costa’s extra-point gave the Ramblers a 7-0 lead at 9:36 of the first quarter.
On Windber's next possession, Barkley and Evan Brady teamed on back-to-back passes good for a combined 32 yards to set up Hostetler’s 2-yard TD run at 4:55.
“It was exciting. We got some guys open on the outside,” Barkley said. “The play-calling was great. We got some wide-open guys on routes.”
Meyersdale got back into the game after Zack Ryan recovered a Hostetler fumble at the Windber 45-yard line. Windber penalties for a personal foul and pass interference put the ball deep into Ramblers’ territory. Meyersdale quarterback Lance Jones ran 1-yard for a touchdown at 7:31 of the second quarter, with a Tristan Ohler kick making it 14-7.
Chicarell and Meyersdale’s Malachi Carr later traded interceptions on consecutive plays.
Another Chicarell pick gave Windber possession at its own 45 with 59.4 left in the half. Barkley hit Hostetler on a 20-yard screen pass, and then found Chicarell wide open on a 35-yard TD pass. Costa’s fourth extra-point made it 28-14.
Costa booted a 30-yard field goal in the third quarter, and R.J. Tallion scored on a 3-yard run set up by Barkley’s 64-yard pass to Lucas Oleksa.
“We’ve got a bunch of guys banged up. Tanner’s finger, he didn’t throw a pass all week in practice,” Grohal said of Barkley, who had two swollen fingers taped together. “We threw more tonight than probably in my entire year of coaching.”
When told Barkley passed for an "un-Windber-like" 236 yards, Grohal responded, “Wow. I feel like (Richland coach) Brandon Bailey.”
