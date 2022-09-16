BOSWELL, Pa. – Windber continued its dominant start to the season with a 54-13 victory over North Star on Friday night.
North Star got on the scoreboard first during its opening drive with Connor Yoder’s 28-yard touchdown pass caught by Isaac Berkey. A failed onside kick by North Star gave Windber prime field position, but a fumble on the snap put the ball right back into the hands of the North Star offense.
Windber got the ball back after an interception by Jonah Oyler. Another fumbled snap on the ensuing play meant the Cougars were in possession again.
“Those turnovers were very unlike us, and it really was the story of the first quarter,” Windber coach Matt Grohal said.
The Ramblers and their powerful running game took over after a sluggish first quarter.
Running back John Shuster punched in a 1-yard touchdown run to knot the game up at 7.
A few minutes later, Colin Marx scored on a 5-yard run to give the Ramblers their first lead. They wouldn’t give it up for the rest of the night.
“They kicked us in the teeth that first half,” Grohal said. “But we didn’t holler and scream in the locker room during halftime, because we’re a veteran team and knew exactly what we needed to do in order to win the game.”
Marx returned the second-half kickoff for a 68-yard touchdown.
North Star coach Bob Landis noticed a difference in the game after this critical moment.
“Windber took the momentum back with that play,” said Landis, “and we just didn’t have an answer for Shuster.”
It was all Shuster in the third quarter, and the senior back continued to pad his impressive statistics for the season. He finished the night with 333 yards and four touchdowns. The Cougar defense had no answer for Shuster’s speed on the outside.
His 97-yard touchdown run in the third quarter was a sight to behold. He also had touchdown runs of 52 and 54 yards.
“He’s the heart and soul of this football team,” said Grohal.
North Star’s offense refused to give in, even as the score started to become more lopsided. Yoder completed an 11-yard touchdown pass to a diving Max Vish for their second – and final – touchdown of the night.
However, the Windber offense showed its might and kept rolling during the second half. The second team even got in on the fun, scoring two late touchdowns courtesy of Bryce Chicarell runs. His second score was a 46-yard touchdown where he slashed through the defense nearly untouched.
“Windber found some things that we were trying to do with our defense and took advantage of it,” said Landis. “We played a good football team tonight – and the final score isn’t indicative of how well we played in the first half.”
The Ramblers will hope to carry their strong start through next week – and beyond.
“Obviously it’s Berlin week now, so we’re going to have to hit the tape and see what we have to get better at,” said Grohal. “That’s going to be a monster game at home for us, and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
North Star travels to Glendale next in a nonconference matchup.
