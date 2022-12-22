JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Westmont Hilltop High School girls basketball team is perfect through four games despite missing a few key contributors.
Coach Brittany Eisenhuth’s Hilltoppers have had a next-player-up mentality while moving forward as a team.
The latest proof came in a 58-45 victory over city rival Bishop McCort Catholic on Thursday night at the Hilltoppers’ gymnasium.
“Extremely pleased,” Eisenhuth said after the Hilltoppers also won their third straight Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference contest. “We’ve been battling some injuries. We’re already kind of short as it is, but the girls, that’s a testament to them.
“They never give up. There is no challenge too big for them.”
Sophomore Christiana Gordon certainly was up to the challenge. The 5-foot-10 playmaker scored 23 points and snared 11 rebounds.
“Gordon is tough,” Bishop McCort Catholic coach John Hahn said after the Crimson Crushers slipped to 3-4 overall, 2-2 in the LHAC.
Junior Lilly Craig scored 12 points for the Hilltoppers, and senior Ella Brawley posted nine points and nine rebounds.
Senior Bria Bair netted 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Bishop McCort Catholic. Junior Gianna Gallucci also tallied 15 points, and sophomore Cami Beppler scored 10 points.
“We’re young. I’m playing a ton of freshmen,” said Hahn, who worked in three freshman off the bench throughout the game.
Westmont Hilltop had early leads of 6-0 and 9-2, but the Crimson Crushers bounced back to tie it 9-all on a Bair rebound basket at 3:25.
“We outplayed them the whole game, but they don’t go away,” Eisenhuth said. “But it’s McCort, and they’re used to it.
“That’s why they have a winning culture there. They don’t give up. They keep coming back.”
Westmont responded with a 14-1 run and scored the final nine points of the opening quarter to lead 23-10.
“Westmont just shot lights out first quarter,” Hahn said.
“I think in the second quarter, they scored only seven points, and they scored right at the buzzer.”
The Crimson Crushers posted a 9-7 second-quarter advantage to trail 30-19 at halftime.
Each team tallied 17 points in the third quarter, and Westmont had an 11-9 fourth- quarter margin.
“Turnovers. It’s been that for the first six games, too,” Hahn said. “When I think we have the momentum and I think we’re coming back, it’s just one or two bad turnovers.
“We’re going to get there,” Hahn added. “It’s just going to take us a while.”
Gordon scored eight points in the third quarter and 12 in the second half.
“She is an unbelievable player and the biggest takeaway this year is she’s growing as a teammate,” Eisenhuth said. “She was young (starting as a freshman last season), and now she’s growing into a great teammate.
“That’s going to be huge for her future.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
