SOMERSET – As the lone unbeaten team remaining in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference, the Somerset Area girls volleyball team knows there is a big target on their backs heading into each match.
Westmont Hilltop set its sights on taking down the Golden Eagles on Thursday night. The Hilltoppers took early leads in each set, but the veteran Golden Eagles took flight throughout the night to prevail 26-24, 25-23, 25-17 and improve to 13-0.
“We just really increased our energy,” said Somerset senior middle hitter Shawna Walker, who compiled a match-high 14 kills and added three blocks. “We were really down on each other, so we just came together as a team and brought each other up.”
Somerset received 34 assists and six digs from senior setter Gracie Bowers. Junior Liv Svonavec and senior Sydney Rush each produced seven kills. Junior Kenz Piccola netted six digs and senior Shandi Walker added three blocks.
Westmont Hilltop (7-5) applied service pressure to Somerset and were able to carry leads midway through each set to put a scare into the Golden Eagles. No statistics were available for the Hilltoppers.
“I liked everything about their performance,” said Westmont Hilltop assistant coach Angelique Stolar, who filled in for coach Denise Nairn.
“We knew who we were playing coming in. It’s super-easy to be in your own head, come in and play down, beat yourself and we didn’t do that. Obviously, a loss is a loss.
“To me, this is a win. To my girls, this is a win. We played extremely well. I think we got in Somerset’s heads.”
There were 27 ties and 17 lead changes throughout the match.
Somerset coach Scott Shirley was pleased with the victory, but knows his team must make corrections in order to stay on top of the rugged conference.
“We had a lot of distractions early tonight. We had teacher appreciation earlier in the day and then we had the Little Eagles (Somerset youth volleyball players) here at night, too,” Shirley said.
“It was a great atmosphere for the girls to play in.
“We came out a little tentative and didn’t have as much drive and aggressiveness as we needed.
“Really, Westmont blocked well and played good defense on us. We had to make some adjustments. The girls were a little slow to react to that. We needed better ball control to kind of push through.”
Westmont Hilltop’s Leah Petrore produced two aces in a 5-0 spurt as the Hilltoppers led 12-8 in the first set. Shawna Walker amassed four kills over a six-point span to help Somerset take a 20-17 advantage.
Five deadlocks ensued before Abby Ledney supplied a kill and ace in succession to give Somerset a 26-24 triumph.
An early service run from Maddie Hoover gave the visitors a 4-1 edge in the second set.
Somerset battled back with two separate 4-0 runs to take the lead.
After eight ties in the set, Shawna Walker’s kill ricocheted off a Westmont block for a 25-23 win.
“We talked about our passing and we focused on attacking the ball instead of tipping to the opponents,” Shawna Walker said.
A 6-0 spurt with Svonavec serving helped Somerset lead 12-7 in the third set.
Petrore led a 7-0 Westmont Hilltop run from the service line as the Hilltoppers took a brief lead.
However, Rush tallied a pair of aces in a 9-0 run that helped Somerset pull away with a 25-17 margin.
“Some of our hitters started to break free and just be more aggressive in their technique and not trying to overthink their shots,” Shirley said of the third set.
“I think once our girls started flowing attacking-wise, the rest of the things flow together and we were able to stop shooting ourselves in the foot with some silly errors. We played a little cleaner during the third set.”
Somerset has thrived on a collective approach to remain unbeaten.
“We just go out there, we play together as a team, try not to get down on each other and we just play our game,” Shawna Walker said.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
