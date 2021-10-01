JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – In the days prior to his team’s game against undefeated Central on Friday night, Richland coach Brandon Bailey had labeled the Scarlet Dragons as “one of the toughest regular-season opponents” his program had faced in years.
Bailey’s opinion didn’t change after Central beat Richland 40-13 at Herlinger Field in a meeting of Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference heavyweights.
“They’re as good as I’ve seen around here in a long time,” Bailey said after Richland slipped to 4-2.
Central followed a familiar formula. The Dragons accumulated 20 first downs – 10 rushing and 10 passing – while amassing 461 yards of offense.
“Our coach talked to us before the game and told us to focus on one play at a time, and that’s what we did,” Central senior running back-linebacker Parker Gregg said.
Gregg carried 19 times for 107 yards and three TDs and caught four passes for 102 yards and two more scores. Gregg also ran 31 yards on a lateral as the 6-0 Dragons converted a first down on a hook-and-ladder play, and defensively he made an interception.
“I’m just focusing on team wins. Next game, it could be another player,” Gregg said. “We just need to keep playing as a team.”
Central all-state junior quarterback Jeff Hoenstine completed 13 of 20 passes for 245 yards and three TDs.
“He’s an outstanding quarterback, one of the best I’ve coached against,” Bailey said.
Richland senior quarterback Kellan Stahl completed 16 of 32 passes for 250 yards, including an 81-yard touchdown to Grayden Lewis that briefly tied the game in the opening quarter.
The Rams were held to 92 rushing yards on 19 carries, led by Evan McCracken’s 45 yards on eight runs.
Facing a third-and-8 at the Central 41 on the game’s first possession, Hoenstine hit Gregg with a screen pass good for 36 yards to the Richland 23-yard line. A 22-yard pass to Devon Boyles set up Gregg’s 1-yard TD run that made it 7-0 at 9:10 of the first quarter.
Central was poised to take a two-score advantage on a long drive, but Richland recovered a Hunter Smith fumble.
“That was a big play. Sam Penna made the defensive play to get the ball back for us,” Bailey said.
“They got us into third down and Kellan found Grayden on an 81-yard pass.
“It kept us in it for a while, but against a team like that, you’ve got to be consistent and we didn’t play consistent all night.”
Stahl hit Lewis in stride at the Central 48 and the speedy back ran to the end zone. Noah Ritko’s extra-point kick made it 7-all at 3:54.
“In the second quarter, we fumbled down there and gave up the big pass, but you’ve got to handle that,” Central coach Dave Baker said. “That’s football. You’re not going to play a whole game without doing anything wrong.”
Central capped a 14-play drive when Hoenstine converted a fourth-and-2 with a pass to Gregg for a 21-yard touchdown. Smith’s extra point gave the Scarlet Dragons a 14-7 lead at 8:51 of the second quarter.
Hoenstine’s 34-yard scoring strike to Gregg made it 21-7 at the half.
“They put you in a bind because he’s so athletic and they have so many good, athletic receivers, a good running game and a very strong offensive line,” Bailey said. “You can’t just load the box and blitz and try to come get him. He’ll make you pay. He throws as pretty of a ball as there is.”
The Dragons ran 37 first-half plays to Richland’s 20 and had a 17:23 to 6:32 time of possession advantage.
The Rams opened the second half with a 11-play drive and an opportunity to grab some momentum.
But a costly procedure penalty was followed by a near miss on a pass in the end zone and Gregg’s interception at the Dragons 13.
“We had a nice drive, went down the field running and throwing,” Bailey said. “Too many unforced errors on our part. You can’t do that against an outstanding football team.”
On third-and-24, the Dragons executed a hook-and-ladder play. Hoenstine passed 9 yards to Josh Biesinger, who lateraled to Gregg, who ran 31 yards to the Rams 28.
On the next play, Hoenstine teamed with Eli Lingenfelter on a TD pass to make it 27-7 at 6:03.
Richland answered when Stahl completed passes of 34 and 19 yards to Griffin LaRue, the second one for a touchdown that pulled the hosts within 27-13 at 5:11.
But Central didn’t blink. After an unsuccessful onside kick, Richland was hit with a 15-yard penalty to put the Dragons on the Rams 49.
Gregg’s 3-yard TD made it 33-13, a score that stood after three quarters. Gregg added a late 6-yard TD run.
“We were able to hang with them and then we let it get away from us in the fourth quarter,” said Bailey, whose team hadn’t lost a regular-season game by a 27-point margin since Week 6 in 2017.
“We did a lot of good things, but when you play a team of that magnitude, you’ve got to play a perfect football game and we weren’t able to achieve that on offense or defense.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.