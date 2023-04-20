JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A determined Central Cambria softball team took the field in Thursday’s key Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference matchup at Westmont Hilltop wanting to leave no doubt who the most dominant team in the league and District 6 Class 3A is at the midseason mark.
One day after defeating Forest Hills by three runs, Central Cambria put together an all-around performance and dismantled Westmont Hilltop 12-0 in five innings for its sixth shutout of the season to stay unbeaten at 10-0 and 8-0 in the LHAC.
Central Cambria senior right-handed pitcher Kami Kamzik struck out seven batters in a two-hit shutout and was aided by error-free defense.
Katie Scott provided three hits, while Sophia Blasko and Keira Link contributed two knocks and Olivia Janosik produced a two-run home run.
Five of Central Cambria’s 11 hits went for extra bases in the emphatic triumph.
“I liked our bounce back tonight at the plate,” Central Cambria coach Steve Ruddek said. “We got on the pitcher right away and we adjusted to their change-of-speed pitcher, which was something that we’ve been working on a lot as a team.
“Our defense plays great behind Kami. I don’t want to jinx us, but we just keep playing error-free ball.”
Westmont Hilltop (6-2, 5-2) allowed six runs in the top of the first inning. The Hilltoppers committed five errors. After pulling its starting pitcher six batters into the game, the early deficit put pressure on the Hilltoppers.
“First of all, you got to score no matter what,” Westmont Hilltop coach Monica Cox said.
“She’s (Kamzik) good. She’s amazing. They fielded any of the bunts that we put down.”
Samantha Dixon and Zoey Lynch provided Westmont Hilltop’s lone hits.
Central Cambria, which sent nine batters to the plate twice in an inning, never relented as it tacked on three runs each in the third and fourth frames to effectively pull away.
In the top of the first, Link doubled to put runners at second and third base with no one out. A wild pitch allowed the first run to score. Scott delivered a two-run single to center field. A third walk in the inning led to Cox pulling Lynch in favor of Alexa Rudolph. Blasko doubled in a run with a shot to the right-center field gap. Madison Janosik produced an RBI groundout, and Blasko scored on a throwing error on an attempted pickoff at third base to lead 6-0.
“When we hit them hard right out of the gate, that takes the wind out of their sails,” Ruddek said. “Momentum can be everything in this game.”
In the third, Olivia Janosik homered over the right-center field fence to increase her team’s advantage to 8-0. After two Westmont Hilltop errors, a double steal allowed Blasko to score.
Adapting on the fly helped Central Cambria soar.
“Fast pitching, we’re still driving the ball and we’re turning on it well,” Ruddek said. “They bring in a slower pitcher and we adjusted. We took the ball to where she was putting it. That led to a lot of nice drives into the right-center gap.”
Central Cambria, which has outscored its opponents 94-9 this season, added three more runs in the fourth. Back-to-back doubles from Aubrey Ruddek and Jordan Krawcion accounted for the first run. Madison Janosik’s RBI single to center and an error that led to another run capped the frame.
Twelve runs proved to be more than enough for Kamzik, the Notre Dame signee who induced 16 swings and misses. She threw 52 of her 74 pitches for strikes.
“She gets stronger as the game goes on,” Steve Ruddek said. “She ramped it up a little bit and we learned a little bit about their batters the first time through. She worked her off-speed stuff better tonight than she has in a little while.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
