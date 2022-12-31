JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – After a lopsided loss to open the series, Johnstown needed some New Year’s Eve magic in an attempt to scavenge two points from Northeast on Saturday night.
The Tomahawks indeed received heroics off the stick of forward Johnny Ulicny.
After the two teams were tied through a five-minute overtime, Ulicny scored the only goal of the shootout, with his 11th round tally giving the Tomahawks a 3-2 victory at 1st Summit Arena in front of 2,660 fans.
“I honestly wish the boys would’ve ended it earlier,” Ulicny said with a laugh, referring to his previous 10 teammates who were stopped by Generals goaltender Cullen DeYoung.
“After 10 rounds, you kind of get a look to see which way the goalie is leaning and all that. The ice also isn’t the greatest after playing 20 minutes and an extra overtime. That’s why I just came down the right side and buried it.”
One of the quick-skating centers on the Tomahawks, Ulicny took a simple approach when attacking DeYoung on his turn.
The Windsor, Ontario, Canada, native moved down the right side of the ice and shot toward the opposite post, beating DeYoung over his blocker. Ulicny celebrated by throwing his stick into the crowd, where it was caught by a Tomahawks fan.
“I just took some thoughts into my head from watching the guys before me and came out wide,” Ulicny said. “I did one fake pump and buried it into the top left corner. It’s a great two points for the team.”
The win was a big rebound for the Tomahawks and goaltender Alec Rajalin-Scharp, who was pulled from Friday’s game with 7:29 left in the first period after allowing three goals on the General’s first five shots. Northeast (18-10-4, 40 points) was victorious, 9-2.
Rajalin-Scharp turned away 23 of Northeast’s 25 shots Saturday, allowing one goal in each of the first and second periods. He then stopped all 10 Generals attempts in the shootout.
“Tonight was very important game, especially for me,” Rajalin-Scharp said. “I definitely feel better about my performance tonight. We needed these two points. I took a trust in myself and just did my best on the ice. I’m very glad we won.”
Rajalin-Scharp recorded two key stops in overtime to save the game for Johnstown (13-15-2, 28 points).
Generals forward Ryan Remick put a shot on net from the crease through a two-person screen that Rajalin-Scharp snagged with his glove. He then made a stick save to nix a New Jersey 2-on-1 opportunity.
Rajalin-Scharp also stopped two breakaway opportunities during regulation and made another glove save on an odd-man rush.
“He bounced back tonight with a very strong effort,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said of Rajalin-Scharp. “Scharpy’s a good goaltender. He came up big for us tonight, obviously, in regulation and in the shoutout. He was outstanding.”
Johnstown’s goaltender, who hails from Sweden, received extra support from the crowd for this weekend’s series. Rajalin-Scharp’s father Fredrik, mother Mia and brother Igor traveled more than 4,100 miles from the suburbs of Stockholm to see him play in Johnstown.
“I really can’t describe the feeling,” Rajalin-Scharp said. “I haven’t seen them in pretty much half a year. We celebrated the holidays like we would at home. It’s amazing they got to come see us, plus see a win.”
The victory extends Johnstown’s winning streak on New Year’s Eve to five games. The Tomahawks, who are now 9-1-1 all-time on New Year’s Eve, last lost to Fairbanks in 2017.
Johnstown’s Justin Rapp opened the game’s scoring at 14:21 of the first period by beating DeYoung on a shot from the short side. Jared Scott tied the game for Northeast via a short-handed goal with only 35 seconds left in the first.
Remick gave the Generals a 2-1 lead with a goal 6:46 into the second, to which Nick Ahern answered on the power play for the Tomahawks five minutes later. The score held until the shootout.
“It’s always awesome to play on this day,” Letizia said. “The crowd tonight was amazing. 2022 has been a pretty emotionally tough year for a lot of us here in the organization. We’ve suffered a lot of losses as a Tomahawk family. To get this win going into the new year is pretty special.”
