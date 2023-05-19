JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Westmont Hilltop baseball team gathered in left field at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point moments after a 7-2 loss to Tyrone Area in the first round of the District 6 Class 3A playoffs on Friday night.
The disappointed looks on the players’ faces told first-year coach Chris DelSignore plenty about where the program is headed after a turnaround, 11-win season.
“We’re here. We’re here to stay,” said DelSignore, a Westmont Hilltop graduate who played baseball at Pitt and had a AAABA Hall of Fame career as a manager in the local college-age league. “We did a lot of good things this year. I just told our players that in November when we started open gyms, anybody would have signed up for a year like this.
“What’s encouraging is we’re disappointed,” DelSignore said.
“We tasted defeat. Hopefully, it’s motivation to work a little harder. We expect to be back here next year. Maybe we can take another step forward.”
Fourth-seeded Westmont Hilltop (11-9) had a breakthrough spring after years of sub-.500 records. Neither DelSignore nor Athletic Director Tom Callihan could pinpoint the program’s most recent 11-win season prior to 2023.
MaxPreps.com dates to 2008. The website had the 2009 Hilltoppers posting a 9-3 record that included a first-round, District 6 home playoff loss to Bald Eagle Area (13-0).
Westmont Hilltop won four of its first five games this season, but then lost four straight and five of six before rebounding with six wins in the final eight regular-season games.
“I thought there was a fork in the road type of moment for us when we lost to Richland 17-0 (on April 19),” DelSignore said.
“It was a three-inning game.
“We basically quit after the first inning.
“I just said, ‘Look, we can go one of two ways here. Next game, regardless of what happens, I want you to just keep playing.’ From that point on, we felt the pressure was off of us and they just kept playing.
“Next thing, you start winning a little bit. You start gaining some momentum, some confidence. These guys have bought into everything we are trying to do. These guys are one of the most coachable groups I’ve ever had, and I credit that to our senior leaders. We’re going to miss them.”
The Hilltoppers graduate seven seniors.
Fifth-seeded Tyrone (11-10) travels to face top-seeded Forest Hills (19-1) at 4 p.m. Thursday in a District 6 Class 3A semifinal. Tyrone defeated Forest Hills 10-8 in a 2022 District 6 quarterfinal.
The Golden Eagles capitalized on six Westmont Hilltop errors, as all seven Tyrone runs were unearned. A.J. Coleman posted two hits, and Zac LeGars doubled.
Tyrone scored three times in the top of the first inning, as Ashton Walk and Brandon McClure each singled.
“It takes that edge off,” Tyrone coach Kevin Soellner said of the early three-run lead, “but sometimes they settle in. I almost want to keep the edge. Sometimes we’ll score and then just coast, but they turned it on later.”
The Hilltoppers responded with hits by Gavin Hockenberry and Jack Wesner in the bottom of the frame. Landrey Burnheimer’s sacrifice fly drove in a run.
“I thought we answered back in the first inning really well,” DelSignore said. “We barreled up some balls really good. It had all the makings of a slugfest, but their pitchers really settled in and got into a good rhythm.”
The Golden Eagles added an unearned run in the fifth to lead 4-1 and three more unearned runs in the seventh to pad the margin.
Westmont Hilltop tacked on a run in the bottom of the seventh after singles by Sully Weir and Nick Rozich.
Tyrone starter Landon Hamer pitched four innings, allowing one run on three hits, with three strikeouts and no walks. Ross Gampe finished the game with four strikeouts and no walks over three frames.
“We’ve rode our pitching as much as we could this year,” Soellner said. “The offense, we still don’t execute well, but they came through when they had to. They were up to it. They were ready for everything. They were ready to go.”
The Hilltoppers used four hurlers, including senior starter Ian Amaranto, sophomore Natallo Rocco, sophomore Jackson Rupert and freshman Brady Gartner.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.