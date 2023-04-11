LORETTO, Pa. – St. Francis University's Northeast Conference-leading softball team was poised to close the gap against Atlantic Coast Conference opponent Pitt on Tuesday afternoon at Red Flash Field.
Trailing by three runs, St. Francis had consecutive, line-drive singles by Sydney Baker and Madelyn Wilson to open the bottom of the fifth.
Pitt starting pitcher Dani Drogemuller (6-8) then struck out pinch-hitter Lauren Aubry. With the top of the order coming up, Panthers coach Jodi Hermanek called on graduate student relief pitcher Abby Edwards.
“I just knew that I had to come in and do a job,” said Edwards, who retired eight of nine batters she faced without allowing a hit in Pitt’s 4-0 nonconference victory.
“Dani was doing really well so I wanted to have her back. They have a strong offense. I was just trying to hit my spots and spin it hard.”
Edwards ended the fifth-inning threat by inducing a groundout by freshman Brianna Sawyers – who has five homers and eight doubles, including one in the third inning on Tuesday – and getting No. 2 hitter senior Jordan Pietrzykoski, who singled in the third, to fly out to center field.
“It was time to make a change,” Hermanek said. “One of those things where we were just trying to capture momentum and keep it in our favor.
“The last two at-bats, those two hitters had some good outcomes off of Dani (Drogemuller), even though she had a hot game. I felt like it was time to make a change with runners in scoring position.”
Edwards picked up her third save after working 2 2/3 innings.
The Panthers (18-17) won the nonconference matchup after an opposite-field solo homer to left-center by graduate student Yvonne Whaley in the third inning and a two-run blast to center by graduate student Sarah Seamans in the top of the fifth against Red Flash starter Grace Vesco (11-9).
Edwards doubled and scored in the seventh to provide some insurance for the Panthers, who collected 11 hits.
“I thought Pitt played a fantastic game,” St. Francis coach Jessica O’Donnell said. “They took advantage of good pitches and took them out of the park. I told the team, ‘We just got beat today. That’s going to happen sometimes.’ We’ve got to recover quick for conference play this weekend.”
The Red Flash (18-18) collected four hits.
St. Francis also recorded an unconventional 3-8-2 double play in the fourth inning.
First baseman Olivia Ulam fielded a bunt by Bailey Drapola near the plate and tagged out pinch-runner EC Taylor as she tried to score. Ulam then threw to second base, where center fielder Savanah Nash was covering as Drapola headed to second. Instead, Nash threw home to get out Kayla Lake, ending the scoreless inning.
“They’re a scappy team and they always have been,” Hermanek said of the Red Flash. “They play a high-level out-of-conference schedule. They know higher-level games and how to stick in it, how to win it.”
St. Francis had won three straight games and five of six contests entering Tuesday’s action.
O’Donnell’s team will travel to Sacred Heart University for a three-game set in Northeast Conference play this weekend. St. Francis tops the NEC with a 10-2 record.
“We have three more conference series,” O’Donnell said. “We’re going up to Sacred Heart. We’re home against Central Connecticut (State) and then we’re away against Merrimack to finish the (NEC) season.
“It’s really important that we win the series in all three of those so we can host the tournament here,” added O’Donnell, whose team won the program’s fifth consecutive NEC title in 2022. “Nothing is guaranteed. Some whacky things have been happening in our conference this year.”
Challenging nonconference games against opponents such as Pitt, Penn State, Georgia Tech, South Florida and Illinois have made the Red Flash a better team.
“It helps us. We don’t make these plays at home without having those tough situations we’re facing against Georgia Tech, Illinois, USF,” O’Donnell said. “We’ve played a really tough, competitive schedule.
“We don’t make those plays without playing in that intense environment, with those fans, at their places where things might not go our way, where calls might not go our way. It’s beneficial (playing a tough nonconference schedule).”
Tuesday marked the first time Pitt played at St. Francis since 2019.
