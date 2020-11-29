The last time Pitt visited Death Valley the Panthers upset No. 2 Clemson in 2016. There would be no repeat of that story in 2020, as the No. 3 Tigers steamrolled Pitt on Saturday, 52-17.
“We didn’t make plays today on either side of the ball,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said after the game.
Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett threw three interceptions in the first quarter, giving his Clemson counterpart Trevor Lawrence short fields to work with. The Tigers led Pitt 31-0 at the end of the first quarter. Pickett finished the day completing 22 of 39 passes for 209 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions.
“No. 3 team in the country, you turn it over four times, you've got no shot,” Narduzzi said.
“They hurt us incredibly,” center Jimmy Morrissey said of the three first quarter interceptions. “It’s hard to come back from three turnovers.”
Defensive end Rashad Weaver says the turnovers were tough, but the defense still didn’t do its job and keep Clemson from scoring touchdowns.
“You never want to get in the position of a short field or a sudden change, but it’s part of the game and our job is to go out there and stop them, at least to a field goal,” Weaver said. “Even if turnovers happen, the defense is still supposed to stop the offense from getting into the end zone, whether they’re on the 1-yard line or starting out 99 yards away and we didn’t really do that. You got to look at yourself on those types of plays.”
Pitt’s pass defense again allowed too many long plays, including a 70-yard pass from Lawrence to wide receiver Cornell Powell. Clemson scored a touchdown on the drive that put the Tigers up 38-3 midway through the second quarter.
Powell finished the day with six catches for 176 yards while Lawrence completed 26 of 37 passes for 403 yards and two touchdowns.
“Trevor Lawrence, that cannon of an arm he’s got,” Narduzzi said. "That one throw ... I had never seen anyone throw a ball as far as he threw it."
The early turnovers by Pitt didn’t help the offense, which never found much of a rhythm. The offensive line continued to be without starters Carter Warren, Jake Kradel and Gabe Houy, who all missed their second straight game due to COVID-19 protocols. The running game was again stagnant, with the Panthers rushing for just 14 total yards.
“(Clemson) probably overwhelmed our offensive line with having three starters out again,” Narduzzi said.
Morrissey agreed.
“It’s Clemson. There’s a reason why they’re in the playoffs every year,” Morrissey said. “They’re extremely well-coached, they’ve got great players, and they’ve got a great defensive scheme. It’s a tall task for anybody to play. But yeah, having three starters out definitely hurts.”
The highlight of the game for Pitt was true freshman wide receiver Jordan Addison making an acrobatic catch in the end zone to give the Panthers their first touchdown of the game late in the first half.
The Tigers received the second half kickoff but turned over the ball on their first play. Weaver sacked Lawrence, forcing a fumble that was recovered by linebacker Phil Campbell. Pickett connected with running back Vincent Davis on a 4-yard pass just two plays later to bring the score to 38-17.
The score remained 38-17 with five minutes remaining in the third quarter when Pitt chose to punt on fourth-and-three from midfield. While punter Kirk Christodoulou was able to pin the Tigers at their own 11, Clemson needed 10 plays and just under four minutes to drive 89 yards for a Travis Etienne touchdown, giving the Tigers a 45-17 lead.
On Pitt’s ensuing drive, Pickett threw his fourth interception of the game after a miscommunication with wide receiver Taysir Mack. Lawrence was pulled and backup quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei came in to play the fourth quarter.
Pitt was able to hold Etienne to just 58 rushing yards and 21 receiving yards, keeping the star running back below his averages in both categories, but it was otherwise an ugly day all the way around for the Panthers.
The loss dropped Pitt’s record to 5-5, which Weaver says isn’t good enough.
“This is not the goal we had for this team," he said. 'We thought this was going to be our type of year. We thought every game on our schedule was winnable. College football is all about consistency, about who can win, about who’s consistent every week.
“We just haven’t been consistent enough. Obviously, it’s a failure within what we had our goals set on. We didn’t reach our goals.”
The Panthers are off next week and will play their final game on Thursday, Dec. 10 when they’ll travel to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech in a rescheduled matchup from Nov. 14. The game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues on both teams.
