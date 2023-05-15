Meyersdale junior Izabella Donaldson – nicknamed “Bug” – came up a triple shy of the cycle, hit her 12th home run of the season and also was within one strikeout of matching her season-high with 12. The rest of the Red Raiders’ talented ensemble cast performed well, too, as their team remained perfect through 17 games with a resounding 13-1 victory over Conemaugh Valley for its fifth straight (and final) WestPAC softball championship on Monday afternoon at Mount Aloysius College’s Kimball Softball Field.