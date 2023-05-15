CRESSON – North Star junior Cayden Turner appreciated the significance of the Cougars winning the final WestPAC baseball title on Monday afternoon while claiming conference gold for the first time in 10 years.
The veteran left-handed hurler also peered to the not-so-distant future awaiting a North Star team that has won seven consecutive games after pulling away from Rockwood 7-2 at Mount Aloysius College.
“It means a lot. This is the last one,” Turner said, wearing a conference gold medal around his neck. “I just keep putting faith in our guys. We’ll just keep coming back to work and see if we can win a District 5 title.”
WestPAC North Section winner North Star (14-4) relied heavily on Turner, who had a no-hitter until Carson Brown singled to center field with one out in the top of the fifth inning.
The Cougars’ two-run advantage disappeared in that frame, as the South Section winning Rockets (9-10) strung together three hits, including singles to right field by both Jake Conn (two hits in the game) and David Bruening to tie the score 2-all.
Turner recovered nicely, retiring the side in order in the sixth thanks to a 5-4-3 double play that followed an error, and ending the game with two strikeouts and a 3-to-1 put out in the seventh.
“He’s been our ace for two years,” North Star coach Jake Klukaszewski said. “He never seems to let the moment get to him. We knew they were going to be tough on us, so credit to them.
“He just stayed the course, even when things were getting hectic that one (fifth) inning.”
North Star bounced back with a three-run bottom of the fifth and added a pair of runs in the sixth.
Turner struck out nine and had no walks while giving up only four hits.
At the plate, he went 2-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored.
“Just having confidence out there, relying on our defense just knowing they can make any play,” Turner said of his mound approach. “They can catch anything, field anything. I just put my trust in them. It’s a team effort. I rely on the guy behind the plate (catcher Braden Livingston) to help me out and just rely on the defense.”
North Star’s Andy Retassie was hit by a pitch and scored on a wild pitch in the first inning, and the Cougars’ lead-off hitter doubled and scored on an unusual infield fly double play in the third.
With bases loaded and no outs, North Star’s Glendon Griffith hit a high pop up behind second base and an infield fly rule call resulted in an automatic out. When the ball was lost in the sun and dropped, Connor Yoder broke for second base, where he was tagged for a second out. Retassie scored from third during the chaos.
After Rockwood tied the game, North Star answered with a Turner single, and walks to Yoder and Griffith to once again load the bases. Parker Scherer executed a safety squeeze bunt to plate a run. Vance Kimmel’s fielder’s choice and Austin Orris’ infield single produced two more runs to make it 5-2.
“They’re a quality team. They capitalized,” Rockwood coach Steve Barto said. “They’re well-coached. They scored three runs in the fifth inning that they didn’t hit the ball out of the infield. They played the ball right. They ran the bases well. They’re just a good team. That’s why they’re the champions and we’re the runner-up.”
Turner singled and Yoder walked in the sixth, with each scoring to set the final.
“We knew it was going to be a fight,” Klukaszewski said. “Any time you’re smacked around, you can either tuck your tail between your legs or you can come back fighting.”
Rockwood lost in the conference final for the third time in four seasons. The Rockets fell to Conemaugh Township in 2019 and lost last year to Portage.
There was no game in 2020 during the pandemic.
North Star won its first WestPAC crown since 2013. Most WestPAC teams will join either the Heritage or Inter-County conferences this fall.
“We’re just so blessed with the team that we have here. There are only 13 of us here,” Klukaszewski said. “We’re tight-knit and we’re just finding ways to win.
“I’m just so thankful and happy for them. Now when they go into North Star (gym) and see that 2023 on the banner, they are going to know that was them. We were 1-3. They stayed the course and made it happen.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
