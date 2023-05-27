SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. – Ethan Black’s incredible high school track and field career ended on a sunny Saturday afternoon at Shippensburg University with three more gold medals in the PIAA Track and Field Championship Meet.
The Conemaugh Township senior and Penn State University preferred walk-on football signee left Seth Grove Stadium with two more individual championships – one of those a state record. Black also anchored the Indians’ winning 400-meter relay squad with a lightning-bolt type of finish that has typified his past two seasons.
“Overall it’s been a great weekend,” said Black, who successfully defended his state championships in both the Class 2A boys 100- and 200-meter dashes. “Great people up here. Lots of competitors to push you. I didn’t get my record in the 100 but I was able to finish off a great year with the 200 record.”
Black won the 100 in 10.55, ahead of Danville Area’s Jackson Clarke (10.75) and Brandywine Heights’ Adam Peterson (11.03). The event also had a local feel, as Westmont Hilltop’s Max Zitnay (11.24) and Central Cambria’s Nolan Wyrwas (12.25) placed sixth and seventh, respectively.
“It feels great to get it in back-to-back (years), but it’s not what I wanted to run time-wise,” Black said after the 100. “But, it’s cool.
“I got out pretty quick. I didn’t maintain my speed at the end, but I’m hoping that can change in the 200 and I can push through.”
He did.
Black broke the 200-meter dash record with a 21.07 (Austin Kratz, Dock Mennonite Academy, 21.30, 2018).
He raised his arms in the air after crossing the line ahead of Clarke (21.46), Dane Ashbury (22.05), Penn Cambria’s Josh Stolarski (22.14), Meyersdale’s Tristan Ohler (22.19) and Westmont Hilltop’s Zitnay (22.24), who took second through sixth, respectively.
Stolarski later won a gold medal in the 400-meter run.
“It hasn’t happened much at Township. I’m glad to be one of those athletes to be able to accomplish this,” Black said after the 200. “After last year, I set that standard for myself of winning states. I knew I could get it back to back. That’s been my goal all year.”
Black perhaps took the greatest satisfaction in the Conemaugh Township 400-meter relay’s performance. The team of Garrett Tunstall, Cameron Dunn, Jon Updyke and Black placed first in 42.51. Brookville (42.95), Wyomissing (43.29), Beaver Falls (43.32) and Central Cambria (43.45) followed in a tight race.
Conemaugh Township trailed, but Updyke made up ground on the third leg and handed the baton to Black, who burst past the rest of the field to win by six meters.
“Coming from the second to third (leg), they were somewhere in the middle of the pack, and then Jon Updyke ran like someone stole his bike,” Conemaugh Township coach Anthony Dean-Neil said. “When Jon got right there with Ethan and it was so close, it’s pretty much over.
“When Ethan gets it, he goes from zero and he red-lines everything,” Dean-Neil said. “It was a great race.”
Silver hurdles
Central Cambria senior Jon Wess placed second in the Class 2A boys 110-meter hurdles with a 14.44.
“It’s unbelievable,” Wess said. “Right now, it doesn’t even feel real. Since I was in seventh-grade track, this is where you want to be. My sisters (Paige and Emma Wess) both came here and won medals, gold, silver. I never thought I would be able to get here. Last year, coming up short, I was super sad.
“This year, me and my coach, Mr. Grata, we’ve had our eyes set on this day. Training for states specifically, trying to peak in this race at this time.”
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart’s Antonio Votour won the 110-meter hurdles in 14.28. Wess followed, with Steelton-Highspire’s Daquan McCraw (14.56) and Chestnut Ridge’s Sam Albright (14.64) taking third and fourth, respectively.
“It’s just unreal,” Wess said. “There are so many little things that can happen, especially in hurdles. It can always be anybody’s race. To be able to come here and PR by 3/10ths and run my best race of the season, it just doesn’t seem real.”
Big finish
The Central Cambria boys 3200 relay executed its pre-race strategy almost flawlessly and used a big finish to place second in the Class 2A event with a time of 8:01.93.
Williamson High School won in 7:59.73.
Aiden Lechleitner, who took seventh place in Friday’s 1600-meter run, set a blistering pace as the Red Devils’ anchor.
“We do our two slowest and then our two fastest,” Lechleitner said. “We’re kind of even with the first two and even with the second two. It works out, especially worked out today. It was awesome.”
Don Kuntz opened the race for Central Cambria, then handed off to Jake Wilson. Cody Roberts ran the third leg and gave the baton to Lechleitner.
“I came off the line full sprinting,” Lechleitner said. “I was like, ‘Oh, oh, going out really quick.’ It felt really good coming in with 400 (meters) left. I ended up getting him with about 300 or 325 left.
“Got the second-place guy and he was all out. The first-place guy, with about 200 left, came flying around me and my legs were just dead. They were jello coming in.”
Roberts said the race unfolded almost exactly as the team envisioned.
“We put our faster guys third and fourth to make sure we could really close the gaps and get up there,” Roberts said. “The third leg, we were pretty far behind, definitely. I just went out there, wasn’t thinking about it, just run as hard as I could. I had to finish hard and get good placement for our fourth guy.”
The Red Devils relied on consistency.
“I knew if I stayed connected to that first pack, when we got the baton to those two guys, we were in safe hands,” Kuntz said.
“We knew the last two legs were pretty good. Our fastest guys were the last two legs,” added Wilson, the second runner.
“Going into it I just thought I couldn’t give up ground,” Wilson said. “I had to be making distance or at least not giving up distance. Then, our last two legs could really hammer the finish and make up time.”
Runner-up vault
Returning state champion pole vaulter Logan Gossard of Richland tied for second place on Saturday.
A junior, Gossard cleared 14-9 and tied Taylor LaBarre of Pen Argyl Area. Waynesburg Central’s Andrew Layton won with a 15-3.
“It was a rollercoaster of emotions,” Gossard said. “I can’t even be disappointed about second place because Drew Layton is definitely a hard worker and he deserves this.
“Got to stay humble and stay calm,” Gossard said. “I’ve got to work over the summer. We’ll get it.”
United senior Bridger Blankenbicker finished in fifth place with a vault of 13-9.
“I came in seeded ninth. I did not expect to do anything,” Blankenbicker said. “I thought maybe eighth on a good day, but fifth, I’m happy with that.”
Bronze-worthy toss
Bishop Carroll Catholic senior Jacob Harker placed third in the shot put with a throw of 52-1¼.
“I knew I had to throw good today to get into the finals,” Harker said. “I got past 50 feet, and I knew that was pretty good. It made me feel confident. I got a rest while the second flight was going.
“I felt good going into finals. It was a good experience. I’m happy to be able to throw that. It feels great, especially coming from the 14th seed up to third. I’m happy about it.”
