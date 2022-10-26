SOMERSET, Pa. – Bedford senior Meah Eshelman and Chestnut Ridge senior Ava Whysong each earned their third consecutive District 5-8 cross country title on Wednesday afternoon at Somerset Area Junior-Senior High School to highlight a strong day for local runners.
Chestnut Ridge senior Calan Bollman repeated as champion in the Class 1A race, and Bedford sophomore Joseph Pencil won his first championship at the Class 2A level.
The Bedford boys and girls swept the Class 2A team titles.
“It feels amazing because all of the hard work we’ve been putting in and all the mileage we’ve done over the summer, it’s nice to see it all pay off at today’s meet,” Pencil said of his team’s 26-43 victory over Obama Academy.
“Thanks to Coach (Michele) Fisher for getting us here.”
Bedford’s lineup was rounded out by junior Jonathan Gresh (fourth), junior Isaac Swope (fifth), junior Reese Sherwood (sixth) and sophomore Aaron Weiler (10th).
Bedford topped Somerset 27-29 in the girls standings. Bedford junior Avrey Weaverling (second), junior Jaelyn Edwards (sixth), freshman Hannah Keebaugh (ninth) and senior Ava Penatzer rounded out the lineup.
The Windber girls won their fourth straight crown in Class 1A by edging out Johnstown Christian School. Since Johnstown Christian did not have a sixth runner, Windber earned the team title. Both squads advanced to the PIAA meet in Hershey on Nov. 5.
Senior Cecilia Bean (fourth), senior Audrey Hart (fifth), senior Paige Bennethum (seventh), senior Taylor Plunkard and sophomore Laurel Bean rounded out Windber’s team. Senior Kaylee Frederick (sixth), sophomore Elle Hunsberger (ninth), sophomore Lydia Hostetter, sophomore Ellie Speigle and junior Unity Miller filled out Johnstown Christian’s roster.
In Class 1A boys, Chestnut Ridge won gold with 41 points and Meyersdale finished in second place with 45 points. Both squads will compete in Hershey. Junior Kevin Myers (fourth), senior Josiah Carnwath, junior Levi Moyer and freshman Kaleb Iverson rounded out Chestnut Ridge’s lineup. Meyersdale senior Caden Montgomery (ninth), junior Bryan Donitzen, junior Levi Hersch and sophomores Calen Simpkins and Connor Montgomery advanced to Hershey.
Whysong began the cold and damp afternoon by taking a substantial lead and finishing in 21:14.
“It’s really special and I’m glad that I’ve had a really fun team this year to be beside me through all of it,” Whysong. “I’m especially thankful for my coaches. They did amazing.”
Whysong enjoyed competing for the second time after missing part of the season due to injury.
Local harriers that advanced to Hershey were Chestnut Ridge freshman Lydia Carnwath (third), sophomore Ella Whysong (eighth) and Meyersdale freshman Emma Kretchman and junior Jane Bechter.
Bollman, a two-time Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champ and University at Buffalo recruit, got out of the blocks fast, pushed the pace and finished in 17:02.
“It feels pretty good,” said Bollman, who finished fourth at the 2021 PIAA meet. “I felt confident coming in that I was going to get it done.
“It’s a lot less stressful than last year just because I knew where I stood.
“I just believed in myself and it all paid off.”
Windber juniors Joe McKelvey and Garrett Page took second and third place, respectively, to advance to Hershey.
Other local runners that qualified for the PIAA meet were North Star juniors C.J. Biery (eighth) and Dominik Hanik.
In Class 2A girls, Eshelman earned her third gold in 21:08. A fast start eased her nerves.
“It lessens the stress on me when I get out good,” Eshelman said. “I’ve always been really good at getting out and starting.”
Somerset freshman Brooke Morocco (third), freshman Josette Smith (fourth), junior Kaylin Weaver (seventh) and sophomore Bethann Walker (eighth) all advanced to Hershey.
Pencil hit his stride before hitting the first incline. He won in 18:59.
“It feels pretty good. I didn’t know until this week that Westinghouse was Single-A, so once I kind of found out that they were Single-A, the pressure kind of got taken off my back,” Pencil said. “I knew I was going to run a solid race.
“I just kind of went out and ran my race.”
Also advancing to Hershey were Somerset sophomore Jared Walker (third) and junior Caleb Stanton (ninth).
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
