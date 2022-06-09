MOUNT UNION, Pa. – At the end of Thursday’s PIAA Class 1A baseball quarterfinal, the scoreboard showed a lopsided score as Tri-Valley provided nine seventh-inning insurance runs to push its lead to 12.
Through six innings, Bishop McCort Catholic was within striking distance.
However, the Crimson Crushers were neutralized at the plate by Tri-Valley right-handed pitchers Jake Tietsworth and Jonas McGrath.
Tri-Valley racked up 10 hits and displayed an unrelenting offense as the Bulldogs prevailed 12-0 at Mount Union Area High School.
“We weren’t able to get our offense going,” Bishop McCort coach Chris Pfeil said. “Give them credit, they made plays all day on the balls we did hit hard. We hit them right at people, but they made the plays.
“We were in it, had our chances and just weren’t able to capitalize. Things just snowballed in the seventh inning. A couple walks, they were able to get some seeing-eye stuff and it got away from us.”
Tri-Valley (21-4) advanced to play Halifax, a 3-1 winner over MMI Prep, in Monday’s semifinal.
Bishop McCort closed with a 16-9 record. The Crimson Crushers advanced to the PIAA quarterfinal round for the eighth time in 11 seasons. Tietsworth and McGrath combined on a three-hitter. Bishop McCort was blanked for the third time this season.
“Today, we didn’t have the mindset to go up to the plate and attack like we had every other game,” Bishop McCort senior catcher Joe McGowan said.
“Quarterfinals of the state tournament, they’re not going to just fall over and die. You got to be ready every at-bat, every pitch. We just weren’t ready tonight.”
McGowan ended Tietsworth’s no-hit bid in the fourth with a lined single to right-center field.
“He throws strikes,” Tri-Valley coach Jordan Lehman said of Tietsworth, who tossed 51/3 scoreless frames and induced seven groundball outs. “Early, there was a couple counts where he got behind, but you know he’s going to throw strikes.
“He barely walks anybody. That’s how he’s been all year.”
Tri-Valley jumped ahead in the top of the first inning. A two-out throwing error by the third baseman allowed McGrath and Levi Murray to score.
To begin the sixth, McGrath launched a 1-2 pitch from Bishop McCort starter Nate Conrad over the left-field fence as Tri-Valley extended its lead to 3-0.
“Every run that tacks on is big,” Pfeil said. “The wind was pretty brisk. At first, I thought it was a flyball to left, and it just sort of carried out. Unfortunately, it just made the mountain a little bit higher climb.”
Trailing 3-0, Bishop McCort threatened as Colin Stevens and Colby Cannizzaro singled in the sixth to chase Tietsworth. McGrath, who notched the save over the final 12/3 frames, came on to retire Bishop McCort’s No. 3 and 4 hitters with a flyout to center and comebacker to the pitcher.
Tri-Valley put an exclamation point on the game with nine runs in the seventh. McGrath (3-for-4 with three RBIs and a stolen base) provided a two-run single off Bishop McCort freshman reliever Bradyn Jarvis. An error brought in another run. Kayne Yoder pushed across a runner with a bloop single to right.
A bases-loaded walk closed the book on Jarvis.
The Bulldogs never relented. Lucas Scheib brought in two runners with a single to center and Kameron Wentzel produced a two-run base hit to center to lead 12-0. Scheib and Wetzel finished with two hits each.
Tri-Valley played error-free defense.
The left side of its defense made above-average plays to keep Bishop McCort off the bases.
“We made a good amount of great plays,” Lehman said. “A couple balls hit to the hole, Wetzel stops flat-footed, doesn’t even take a step and throws it from the six-hole, and McGrath on the slow roller that could have got by him and didn’t.
“Outfielders tracking balls with this wind. They could have easily dropped in and been hits. We were very good slash lucky on the defensive side.”
Conrad allowed one earned run over 52/3 innings. The senior right-hander struck out two, walked two and scattered six hits.
Bishop McCort won its ninth District 6 title this spring, seventh under Pfeil. The squad will lose Conrad, McGowan, Jyelle Miller and Stevens to graduation.
“We lose some seniors that have been valuable to us on the field and are tremendous leaders,” Pfeil said. “We’re going to return a really experienced group. We have some young kids here on this team. We’ll be back.”
Despite the lopsided result, McGowan reflected on his time as a Crimson Crusher, which included two district titles in 2019 and 2022. A setback in 2021’s District 6 semifinals only added more fuel to this year’s run.
“My freshman year, I saw my brother (Nick) lead the team,” Joe McGowan said.
“I told myself after that, ‘That’s going to be my role model. That’s going to be how I take over.’ I like to think that’s what I did.
“It’s just something special and definitely a memory I’ll have forever.”
Joe McGowan believes Bishop McCort’s program is in good hands with six starters from Thursday’s lineup back in 2023.
“I just think every team next year should watch out and they should fear this team here,” he said. “With only four seniors leaving and a lot of talent back, they’re going to be a team that’s going to be hard to stop next year.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
