Starting goaltender Alex Tracy stopped all 23 shots he faced, and Max Kouznetsov contributed a pair of goals to propel the Johnstown Tomahawks into the Christmas break with a 2-0 victory over the Jamestown Rebels.
“Everybody gets excited about a Christmas break and to spend some time with family and friends,” said Tomahawks’ coach Mike Letizia. “To have a win going into the break is a big-time bonus.”
Tracy and Rebels’ goalie Noah West were the stars of the night for their respective teams, equal participants in a goaltender duel that left the final result in doubt until the very end. Together, the pair stopped 52 of the 54 shots in the game, including several 10-bell stops that left shooters shaking their heads.
It was only Kouznetsov who could solve either netminder on the evening, scoring the eventual game winning goal in the second period after an extended run of uninterrupted game action.
Seconds after teammate Spencer DenBeste hit the crossbar with a shot, Kouznetsov was able to find the puck setting in the crease and got just enough on his shot to slide it off the far post and barely across the goal line for a 1-0 lead.
It was a well-earned goal for the Tomahawks, coming off an extended stretch of play where they controlled the puck and forced the issue only to be denied by West at every turn before Kouznetsov broke the ice.
Letizia credited his skaters hard work below the dots for creating the goal. “(Bennett) Stockdale made a nice play to take it wide and take it to the net then Spencer (DenBeste) followed up with a rebound off the crossbar then Max (Kouznetsov) was able to pop that one in.”
From the opening puck drop through the first six minutes of the game, the Rebels looked more the team sitting second in the East division standings, controlling play and creating a handful of early scoring chances. Luckily for the Tomahawks, Tracy was up to the task and kept the Rebels off the board.
Once the Tomahawks registered their first shot of the night just past the six-minute mark, they settled into the game and began to tilt the ice back in their favor. Slowly pulling momentum back to their side, the Tomahawks began to dominate play and create scoring chances of their own, only to be stymied by West each time.
“I thought the first five or six minutes we didn’t have what we needed to have and we needed a good shift to get us going,” said Letizia.
Eventually, the Tomahawks used the newfound momentum to their advantage and drew a pair of penalties late in the period. On their first man advantage, Tristan Poissant rang a shot off the post, but no damage was done in terms of scoring. Their second attempt on the power play carried over to the second period but turned out to be just a fruitless as the first and the game remained scoreless.
After successfully killing the two Tomahawks power plays it was the Rebels turn on the man advantage, but it was the Tomahawks generating the best scoring opportunity. Down a man, Carson Gallagher broke free for a breakaway but West came up with a big-time pad save to keep zeroes on the scoreboard.
For as much as they struggled in the early going, the Tomahawks asserted themselves for most of the evening at both ends of the ice. Offensively they created a multitude of scoring chances only to be shutdown repeatedly by West. In their own zone, the Tomahawks allowed the Rebels offense to do very little, and when they did give up a chance, Tracy was there to slam the door.
“We controlled the game most of the way and we did give up some chances but Alex (Tracy) was confident and very solid,” stated Letizia about his starter. “He made all the saves he had to make and ultimately had a very nice shutout. He made all the saves he had to make and ultimately had a very nice shutout."
Once Kouznetsov gave them a lead in the second period, the Tomahawks continued to play at a high level and came close to adding an insurance goal in the third period. Drew Murphy and Christian Gorscak both had breakaway opportunities but were unable to finish.
In the waning moments of the contest, the Rebels began to press for a late equalizer, but Tracy was there every time to answer the call and keep the Tomahawks lead intact. It wasn’t until the final second of the game when Kouznetsov scored into the empty net that the victory was sealed.
