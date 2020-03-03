Alex Tracy didn’t expect to be in net for the Johnstown Tomahawks on Tuesday night.
That didn’t mean Tracy wasn’t ready to be pressed into action.
When Johnstown starting goaltender David Tomeo left the game with an injury – his team trailing by a goal in the second period – Tracy stepped in and stopped all 22 shots he faced.
Meanwhile, Tracy’s teammates scored three third-period goals. The Tomahawks won 6-3 and swept a two-game set against the Maine Nordiques in front of 1,256 fans and 125 dogs at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Pucks and Paws Night.
“You never want to see a teammate, especially your goalie partner, go down,” Tracy said after improving to 15-4-1 this season. “It was unfortunate and I hope he’s OK. On the bench, being a goalie and not playing, your job is not done. Even if you played the night before, you’ve got to be ready.”
Tracy did play in Monday night’s 6-2 win over the Nordiques as Johnstown clinched a playoff berth.
Tomeo stopped 16 of 19 shots he faced on Tuesday before being injured following a goal by Maine’s Isaiah Fox that gave the Nordiques a 3-2 lead at 7:42 of the second period.
“I went in there with a clear mind,” Tracy said. “I just told my boys I’d give them the best opportunity to win. I needed them to do their job and I had to do my job. It worked out.”
The second-place Tomahawks (32-13-4) have 68 points in the East Division, five points behind the New Jersey Titans. Sixth place Maine (20-30-2) has 42 points, five out of fourth place.
“It’s huge,” Tracy said of the two wins.
“You love having that comfort of knowing that you are going to be in the playoffs but we definitely can’t sit back. We’re definitely chasing that first spot. We have some unfinished business. We can’t let off the gas. We’ve got to keep going.”
The teams went back-and-forth answering goals through two periods. The game was tied 3-all through 40 minutes.
Johnstown’s Colin Price netted his eighth of the season 3:32 into the game, but the Nordiques’ Noah Kane scored his 21st goal only 29 seconds later to tie it.
The ’Hawks’ Drew Murphy put Johnstown ahead 2-1 at 12:04 against Maine goalie Wesley Mankowski.
The pattern continued in the second period, though Maine briefly held the upper hand.
Timmy Kent and Fox each scored 25 seconds apart to put the ’Hawks in a 3-2 hole. Tracy then took over in net.
Johnstown center Jesse Lycan tied the game at 8:33, producing the third goal scored by the two teams in a span of 1:16.
“We know its the second game in two nights. Sometimes you tend to get down,” said Tomahawks forward Carson Gallagher, whose 20th goal of the season was the eventual game-winner in the third period. “Our team, we revolve around not giving up. We just came out in the third period and worked really hard and got the job done.”
Gallagher converted on a power play at 14:25 of the third.
Reed Stark scored another power-play goal to give the Tomahawks a 5-3 lead at 17:34.
Lycan added an empty-netter with 39 seconds left to set the final.
“Hats off to that guy,” Gallagher said of Tracy’s relief appearance. “Every night he’s in net he just gets the job done. He knew he wasn’t playing today, but he always is ready.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.