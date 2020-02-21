BOSWELL – The first-half defense by the North Star boys’ basketball team set the tone for the Cougars in their District 5 Class AA semifinal clash with visiting WestPAC rival Conemaugh Township on Friday night.
The hosts forced 11 Indians’ turnovers and held them to just seven points in each of the first two quarters on the way to a 54-47 victory.
“That was our topic at halftime, was how well be played defensively,” said North Star coach Randy Schrock, whose team earned a return to the District 5 championship game to try to defend its title. “That first-half defense, I thought the guys made a statement. They had some long possessions where we just ‘D’d them up and I thought that was big for us.”
Coupled with North Star’s defense on Friday, was the Cougars scoring distribution. Senior Andy Zuchelli led the way with a game-high 19 points while Hunter Stevens supplied 14 points. Brock Weimer chipped in 11 points and Drew Lane added eight for North Star (21-3).
“Even though we beat (Township) twice during the regular season, we knew this was going to be the toughest game that we had yet and it definitely was,” Zuchelli said.
“We just tried to spread the floor and find the open guy.”
Tyler Poznanski topped the Conemaugh Township scoring with 13 points before fouling out with 4:07 left in the fourth. Evan Brennamen (nine rebounds) and Cameron Stumpf each had 11 points for the Indians, who also got 10 from Jackson Byer, all in the fourth quarter.
North Star led 10-7 after the first quarter, had a 22-14 advantage at the half and was up by 10 after three, 34-24.
But the Indians kept chipping away and the Cougars began to make some mistakes.
“The second half was a little bit different where we battled a little bit of foul trouble,” Schrock said.
“We just had a little bit of a meltdown at times when we let them back in and we did not shoot well from the free-throw line (11-of-21). We hit some of those foul shots I think it’s a different story.”
Conemaugh Township, which shot 15 of 16 from the charity stripe for the game, outscored the Cougars 23-20 in the fourth to set the final.
“My guys will play hard, there’s no doubt about that,” Indians’ coach Chuck Lesko said. “We just dug ourselves a hole and we couldn’t quite climb out of it.”
North Star will play third-seeded Windber, which upset No. 2 Tussey Mountain 64-53 in the other semifinal on Friday, in the District 5-AA championship at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center.
“To us, this has been our goal all year,” Schrock said about the return to the title tilt for the defending champs. “I think every year you have to play for district championships.
I think this team is starting to get a focus toward that. We took a step toward doing that tonight and are going to try to finish it off next Saturday.”
