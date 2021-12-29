BOSWELL, Pa. – United coach Matt Rodkey puts a substantial amount of stock into the amount of defensive pressure his team can impose on any given opponent.
Rightfully so.
Senior Johnny Muchesko scored a game-high 17 points, Jon Henry added 15 and United overwhelmed North Star with its full-court press in a 60-34 rout to win the 55th annual Boswell Area Jaycees Tournament on Wednesday night.
“We believe in our defensive pressure,” Rodkey said after the Lions won the holiday tournament for the second consecutive year. “We kind of got them out of their comfort zone a little bit in that first half. Our pressure really didn’t allow them to get into any of their half-court sets for the most part.”
Lions senior center Ben Tomb, a Pitt-Johnstown baseball signee, received tournament MVP honors after scoring 11 points, and his inside presence became a major reason why North Star struggled mightily from the field.
“I was relying on my guards pretty heavy,” said Tomb about his success early in the season.
“They cut lanes hard. I sit down there and get open, pick up their scraps. That’s where I get a lot of my points from.
“When we go five-out or I’m out working on the 3-point line, I rely on my passing.”
He was joined on the all-tournament team by Muchesko and Henry, but Rodkey stressed that the Lions are successful largely because of the contributions from everyone in the rotation.
“We pride ourselves in playing seven, eight or nine guys,” said Rodkey. “It is a team effort night in, night out. We have had seven guys who have been the leading scorer in a game this year. We take pride in that. We feel like it’s hard for another team to take one person away when three or four guys can do some scoring.”
North Star, on the other hand, was stymied offensively all game long, especially in the first quarter where their only points came from a Brock Weimer triple at the 1:42 mark.
The Cougars turned it over 13 times in the first quarter and found themselves in a 22-3 hole at the end of it.
“We didn’t break the press,” North Star coach Randy Schrock said of an abysmal first period. “We knew it was coming and anticipated it. We actually came in this morning and worked on it for a little while, but what are you going to do?”
Mitch Pristas tallied a team-high 12 points for the Cougars, and senior Brock Weimer, who was selected to the all- tournament team, added seven.
United (8-2) led 37-15 at the break and flipped the running clock midway through the third quarter with the game already well out of reach.
The Lions went on a 19-0 run to open the game. Henry scored 11 of his 15 points in the first quarter before he and the rest of the United starters took a seat for the majority of the second half.
“A lot of confidence,” said Tomb about what the tournament victory can provide the Lions. “We’re just going to try to keep it moving, keep winning and look toward the Heritage (Conference).”
Note: Tussey Mountain finished third in the tournament after the Titans beat Rockwood 55-47 in the consolation game earlier in the day. Tussey Mountain freshman Landon Meyers was the high scorer for the tournament with 35 points, and he was also a part of the all-tournament team.
