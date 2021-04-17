Tenacious defense down the stretch helped the Johnstown Tomahawks turn back a last-minute surge and hold on for a hard-fought 4-3 win over the New Jersey Titans Saturday night at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
New Jersey (22-18-7) cut its deficit to one at the 11:16 mark of the third period on Caleb Price’s power-play goal, and after the Titans pulled their goaltender for an extra attacker with a minute left in regulation, they were able to keep the puck in the Johnstown zone and generate a flurry of scoring chances in the waning seconds.
However, the Tomahawks’ defense and goaltender Josh Graziano stood tall under the pressure applied by the Titans, with several defenders diving to the ice to block shots and Graziano coming up with saves from point-blank range to preserve the win and give first-place Johnstown (32-8-5) a sweep of the two-game weekend series.
“This was a tight series,” said Johnstown coach Mike Letizia. “Both teams kept battling from start to finish. It was great at the end to see our guys selling out, blocking shots and doing whatever it takes to win.”
A balanced Johnstown offensive attack saw four different Tomahawks find the net, while Graziano turned away 29 of 32 Titan shots to improve his overall record to 12-3-3.
Johnstown opened the scoring 12:40 into the contest on Jared Gerger’s seventh goal of the season, with Ethan Webb and Matt McQuade picking up assists on the play. The Titans subsequently capitalized on their first power-play opportunity of the night at the 15:12 mark to tie it on Blake Humphrey’s goal that was assisted by Anthony Mollica and Nick Seitz.
The score remained knotted at 1-all until the second period. Just 13 seconds after serving a bench minor for delay of game for Johnstown, John Gelatt corralled a loose puck near center ice, skated in and blasted a shot past Titans goaltender Louden Hogg to put the Tomahawks ahead at the 8:01 mark. The unassisted goal was Gelatt’s 24th of the season.
Johnstown then opened up a two-goal cushion at 16:19 of the period after cashing in its first power play of the game. Jay Ahearn ripped one from the right circle on a feed from Caden Lewandowski for his team-leading 25th goal of the season to make it 3-1.
“I got a great pass on the power play,” Ahearn said. “This was a couple of really good wins for us. When we play New Jersey, emotions are always running high, and we bounced back from last week (a pair of home losses to Maryland).”
However, just over a minute later, the Titans cooled Johnstown’s momentum when Seitz picked up a loose puck in the Tomahawks’ zone and wristed a shot from between the circles for an unassisted goal that pulled New Jersey within one heading into the third period.
Johnstown converted its second power-play opportunity 1:57 into the third when Brendan Clark lit the lamp for the 14th time this year on assists from Holt Oliphant and William Persson to open up a 4-2 advantage.
“They (New Jersey) have very good special teams, so when we got our power-play chances, we had to make them count,” Letizia said.
That ended the Tomahawks’s scoring for the night, so it was up to Graziano and the Johnstown defense to preserve the lead.
“Games like this that have a lot of ups and downs, we had to find a way to keep things on an even keel and string some good shifts together and not give up the equalizer,” said Letizia.
Johnstown, which clinched a playoff berth on Friday night, will look to keep its hold on first place in the NAHL East Division next weekend when the Tomahawks welcome the second-place Maine Nordiques for a two-game set beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
