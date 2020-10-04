The Johnstown Tomahawks split their weekend series with the USA National Development Team (17-Under) dropping Sunday afternoon’s game 9-4 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial. On Saturday, the Tomahawks prevailed 6-4.
On Sunday, Team USA showed offensive dominance with eight different players scoring goals.
The Tomahawks had a strong start again opening the first period with the game’s first three goals, coming from Max Neill, Drew Murphy and Dominic Schimizzi, followed by two from Team USA in the later stages of the period.
During the second period, Ryan Poorman’s goal was sandwiched by two Team USA tallies for a 4-all tie.
Things started heating up between the two teams and the physicality eventually carried over to the third period. The Tomahawks ended the game with 12 penalty minutes. Three of their six penalties came in the final period. Team USA scored five times in the third.
On Saturday, the Tomahawks came out flying in the first period with three goals. Newcomers Dominic Schimizzi and Matt McQuade scored, while returning player Reed Stark buried a goal in the first frame.
A 3-2 Tomahawks edge in the second propelled the lead to 6-2.
Team USA added two goals in the third. Tomahawks goaltender Sam Evola stopped 36 of 40 shots he faced. Newcomer Dominic Schimizzi, of Greenburg, was the No. 1 star of the game with his goal and three assists.
The Tomahawks begin their 2020-21 regular season Friday at the Maryland Black Bears.
