Swedish prospect William Persson has adapted to playing on a smaller ice surface in another country since his arrival in Johnstown just over two months ago.
The Johnstown Tomahawks forward’s progress was evident as he scored two goals in his team’s wild 9-6 victory over the New Jersey Titans on Friday night.
“It’s been kind of easy to adjust,” Persson said after netting his seventh goal of the season 44 seconds into Friday’s game and adding his eighth with 11:49 left in the third period. “It’s a smaller rink. It goes faster than back home. The guys take care of me well. It’s not a big problem.”
Winning adjustment. @JohnstownHawks forward William Persson had 2 goals in wild 9-6 win over New Jersey Titans. Since his arrival from Swedish elite team, Persson has elevated his game with 1st-place Hawks. pic.twitter.com/ZuQ7WQa3nB— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) April 17, 2021
Persson was among eight Tomahawks players who scored in Friday’s win.
“He has incredible ability. He’s a big kid. He’s in great shape. He can skate,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “He can absolutely wire the puck.
“I think his biggest adjustment was the game played in North America. It’s a smaller rink. The play is a little tighter. This league is a grind. Guys are on you and you’ve got to make plays a little faster.”
An early 3-goal lead turned into a deficit but @JohnstownHawks used a 4-goal third period to pull away from New Jersey Titans. Coach Mike Letizia talks about 9-6 win. pic.twitter.com/gxzuLwH0KR— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) April 17, 2021
Letizia acquired Persson on Feb. 10, a few hours ahead of the North American Hockey League roster freeze deadline. That same day, Letizia traded for goaltender Josh Graziano, the winner on Friday and a key part of the East Division-leading Tomahawks’ postseason hopes.
A native of Bjorklinge, Sweden, Persson played at the elite level in his country. When his season concluded, Letizia reached out.
“It’s kind of tough with the language, but I think I’m getting used to it,” Persson said of his adjustment in the NAHL. “So, it’s getting better and better.”
Letizia has seen improvement that extends beyond the scoresheet.
“If you look at his development over the course of being here, he adjusted,” Letizia said. “(Friday’s) game was his best overall game. Not just his two goals, but his will and his play without the puck. His back-checking and commitment to the team was outstanding.”
The Tomahawks were poised for a rout after scoring three goals in the opening 1 minute, 40 seconds.
Persson started the scoring not even a minute into Friday’s game. Johnstown’s Caden Lewandowski scored at 1:18, and 22 seconds later, Daniel Tkac made it 3-0.
“It was wild,” Letizia said. “We knew definitely it wasn’t going to be a blow-out. They’ve got a good hockey team.”
New Jersey used its timeout after the third goal and Titans netminder Christian Stoever settled in, stopping a pair of first-period rushes and turning aside several quality shots.
New Jersey’s Jake Suede scored at 13:05, and Zach Nazzarett converted a power-play at 14:16 to pull the Titans within 3-2 after one period.
The Titans’ Evan Werner tied the game on the power play 1:56 into the second period. Stoever even had an assist.
New Jersey led 4-3 after David Posma’s goal at 6:03.
“The puck just felt like it was just bouncing around out there,” Persson said. “I don’t know what happened. We got too comfortable. We bounced right back.”
The Tomahawks showed signs of life as Jay Ahearn converted a short-handed attempt at 12:52, and Dominic Schimizzi scored at 13:46 to put Johnstown up 5-4.
The Titans added a power-play tally by Caleb Price at 17:44 and the teams were tied 5-all through 40 minutes.
John Gelatt scored off an assist by Will Margel 3:16 into the third period as the Tomahawks took a 6-5 advantage.
Margel pushed the margin to two with his 20th of the season at 8:11. Persson gave Johnstown an 8-5 lead with a 5-on-3 power-play tally.
But the Titans’ Tommy Bannister scored at 16:03. Finally, the Tomahawks’ Jared Gerger iced it with a goal with 30.1 remaining.
“We found ourselves in a little bit of penalty trouble and they cashed in. They got the lead and we just battled back,” Letizia said of the four-goal third period. “We didn’t necessarily want a tie going into the third, but we went into the room and just challenged the boys.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.