The second-place Johnstown Tomahawks expected a fierce challenge from the third-place Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights on Friday night.
All points in the East Division are critical at this juncture of the North American Hockey League season.
The Knights took leads midway through the opening period and early in the second, but the Tomahawks answered with three straight goals in the middle frame en route to a 5-3 victory in front of 2,274 fans at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“We didn’t have a great defensive first period,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “We gave up way too many chances and had too many turnovers early in the game. They capitalized on a point blank shot. We made a great play to get it back.”
Johnstown (26-12-4) has 56 points after winning for the ninth time in the past 11 games. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (19-18-5) has 43 points and fell 13 back of the ‘Hawks.
The Tomahawks closed within three points of East Division-leading New Jersey after the Titans lost 7-3 to Maine on Friday.
“Our start wasn’t the the greatest,” said Tomahawks forward Tristan Poissant, who set up three goals against the Knights. “We don’t like to lose. Coach makes it pretty clear that we always have to battle for everything we earn. That’s what we do.”
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton took the lead on Sutton McDonald’s third goal of the season 8:08 into the game.
The Tomahawks tied it via Noah Basarab’s first goal of the contest at 13:10. The winger scored from the slot after assists by Poissant and Christian Gorscak, who also had three assists.
“Poissant got the puck and cut across the middle,” Basarab said. “I was yelling for it. He dropped it to me and I just got it and put it upstairs.”
The Knights regained the lead when Christopher Rubenach beat Alex Tracy (31 saves) 3:13 into the second period.
“In the second we get down 2-1 and then respond with three in a row,” Letizia said.
Once again, Basarab pulled the Tomahawks even.
This time he converted a power play opportunity.
Poissant and Gorscak had the assists at 5:12.
“I thought our offensive game was great,” Letizia said.
“I don’t have an issue with our offensive game today. Decisions with the puck before the zone and defensively, I thought we could do better.”
Johnstown left wing Reed Stark gave his team the lead at 10:29 of the second. Max Kouznetsov and Malik Alishlalov set up the goal as Stark took the puck behind the net in the right corner, skated in front and put the puck past Zach Stejskal (34 saves) on the stick side.
Alishlalov made the most of a 5-on-3 Tomahawks power play by netting his fourth of the season for a 4-2 Johnstown advantage. Gorscak set up Alishlalov’s one-timer from the top of the right-wing circle with 54 seconds remaining in the period.
“We all moved the puck well together and when you move the puck well, good things will happen,” Basarab said of the power play.
Tyrone Bronte pulled the Knights back within one by scoring 9:30 into the final period.
Johnstown defenseman Matt Doyle took a blast from the left point that got past Stejskal with 1:59 remaining to seal it.
“Every point matters coming down the stretch,” Basarab said.
“We never gave up on it, never quit and we just kept pushing.”
