The Maryland Black Bears couldn’t have asked for a better start against the Johnstown Tomahawks in Saturday’s NAHL Robertson Cup first-round playoff game, and that early three-goal advantage provided enough momentum to lift the Black Bears to a 6-4 victory at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial to even the best-of-five series at one game apiece.
“Obviously, you don’t want to spot a team a 4-1 lead and have to make that much of a comeback,” said Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia. “When you play catch-up the entire game, you can’t afford to make any mistakes.”
The Tomahawks twice rallied to pull within one, at 4-3 in the second period and 5-4 in the third, but were unable to get the equalizer.
“We kept battling and didn’t quit, but just didn’t have enough,” said Letizia.
A second-period power-play goal by Reed Stark at 1:44, assisted by Will Margel, followed by another power-play tally from Jay Ahearn with assists by Dustin Geregach and Margel at 4:57, got the Tomahawks back in the game at 4-3. Midway through the period, though, the Tomahawks’ surge was blunted when Dominic Schimizzi was whistled for a five-minute major penalty for head contact.
Johnstown appeared to have regained the initiative after killing off that penalty, but only 13 seconds later, Maryland’s Kevin Scott blasted a shot from the right point just inside the blue line to put the Black Bears back up by two at the 15:44 mark.
“We had a ton of momentum, then took a major penalty,” Letizia said. “Then we kill it off, and just a couple seconds later they get another goal right back. A lot of momentum swings, but that’s how playoff hockey goes.”
Maryland scored twice in a 62-second span in the first period to seize an early lead. Grady Friedman fired in a shot from the right circle, assisted by Tanner Rowe and Dylan Finlay, to put the Black Bears on the board at 4:43. Josh Nixon and Conor Cole teamed up soon afterwards on a 2-on-1 break, and Cole beat Tomahawks starting goaltender Josh Graziano from the left side of the crease to make it 2-0.
Johnstown cut that lead in half at 11:11 of the first when Geregach ripped one from the slot a few strides inside the blue line on a feed from Ahearn. Margel also picked up an assist on the power-play goal.
However, the Black Bears answered on Jude Kurtas’s shot from between the circles on an assist from Bryan Huggins at 16:53, and less than a minute later Nixon chipped another one in with assists from Branden Piku and Cam Gaudette to make it 4-1 heading into the second.
That also chased Graziano, who surrendered 4 goals on only 8 shots before being replaced by Sam Evola to start the second period for the Tomahawks. Evola finished with 11 saves on 12 shots.
After the see-saw second period, Stark gave the Tomahawks new life when he cashed in a power play at 12:41 of the third with a shot from the right circle on a feed from Daniel Tkac for his second goal of the night.
The Tomahawks were buzzing throughout the third period, outshooting the Black Bears 14-6 in the period and 35-21 for the game, but Maryland goaltender Hannes Kollen withstood the surge. Maryland eventually put the game on ice with 52 seconds left in regulation when Jake Mountain notched an empty-net goal to set the final.
The Tomahawks will now be on the road for games 3 and 4 of the series on Wednesday and Thursday at Maryland’s Piney Orchard Ice Arena.
“You have to have a short memory in the playoffs,” Letizia said. “We’re going to have to bounce back and play harder. We’re going to have a couple of good practices, reset and be ready to go when the puck drops for game 3.”
